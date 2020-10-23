Warriors Rumors: Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman Work Out, Interview with GSW

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

What the Golden State Warriors do with the No. 2 overall pick is one of the most intriguing storylines of the entire 2020 NBA draft.

After all, they could trade it and bolster a roster that is already in win-now mode with an established veteran. They could also add a young talent who is capable of contributing as soon as his rookie season and could also set them up for future success.

Along those lines, Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic reported Memphis big man James Wiseman and Georgia shooting guard Anthony Edwards worked out and interviewed with Golden State.

Thompson also noted Deni Avdija worked out for the Warriors but said he doubts the team would take the forward from Israel so high in the draft.

Sources told Thompson the team would be pleased with either Wiseman or Edwards at No. 2 following the Minnesota Timberwolves' top pick, with one describing both players as "beasts" following their workouts.

On the surface, it makes sense for Golden State to trade the pick.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are all in their 30s and likely don't have a number of seasons remaining in their prime for a rookie to get fully up to speed in a daunting Western Conference race. A rebuilding club would surely be willing to move a talented veteran who could slide right into head coach Steve Kerr's rotation for the chance to pick so highly in the draft.

Still, it isn't a stretch to envision either Wiseman or Edwards fitting into the lineup.

Wiseman would provide size the Warriors are often missing in their small-ball approach but is athletic enough to venture away from the rim on defense and work in pick-and-rolls with ball-handlers on the offensive side. There wouldn't be a significant dropoff in athleticism when he was out there even if he is more of a traditional center.

It is the athleticism that stands out with Edwards, which would work nicely alongside the shooting of Curry and Thompson.

He can explode to the rim and take advantage of openings in the lane when opposing defenders are pulled beyond the arc by the mere presence of Curry and Thompson. If he is working as a ball-handler, he could force defenders to collapse on his penetration and open up those looks for the other guards.

Golden State has an important decision to make, and it is apparently doing its homework and visiting with some of the top draft prospects available.