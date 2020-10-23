Lakers' Danny Green: LeBron James Would Love to Play with Son Bronny in NBA

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green expressed his belief Friday that teammate LeBron James would like to play alongside his son, Bronny James, in the NBA one day.

According to Adam Zagoria of Forbes, Green said:

"I think he would love to. I don't know if his body will hold up for another three years. I don't think he wants to play in the NBA and not be able to play at the level that he's playing at right now. And I think three years from now it will be tough. The way he's going, I would assume most people are a shell of themselves 20 years later. But I'm sure he would love to play with Bronny."

Bronny is a 16-year-old guard currently playing high school basketball at Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles, and it is believed that he may have an NBA future.

LeBron's talented son is rated as a 5-star prospect and the No. 19 overall recruit and No. 5 combo guard in the class of 2023 by 247Sports.

While LeBron is 35 years of age and 17 years into his NBA career, he is still playing as well as ever. He averaged 25.3 points, a career-high 10.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game during the regular season in leading the Lakers to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

Then, James put up 27.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.8 assists per contest during the playoffs. LeBron was named NBA Finals MVP for the fourth time and won the fourth championship of his career.

He has shown no signs of slowing down, although the rigors of being an NBA player will catch up with him at some point. Whether it happens before Bronny makes his way to the NBA remains to be seen.

One can only assume that James would like to hang around long enough to win six championships and match Michael Jordan in that regard. That could quite possibly come to fruition over the next two seasons provided Anthony Davis remains with the Lakers.

LeBron could opt to retire at that point, or he could hang around solely for the opportunity to play with Bronny since all of his other goals would essentially be accomplished.

A father and son playing on the same team at the highest level is exceedingly rare and has never happened in the NBA.

The most notable examples of that happening in sports are Ken Griffey Jr. and Ken Griffey Sr. playing together with the Seattle Mariners in MLB and Gordie Howe playing alongside his sons Mark Howe and Marty Howe with the NHL's Hartford Whalers.

LeBron has made no shortage of history during his illustrious career, and playing on the same team as his son would be another one for the record books.