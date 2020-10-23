Warriors Rumors: Latest Buzz on Deni Avdija, James Wiseman, NBA Draft Plans

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

Since the 2020 NBA draft was postponed in June, there have continued to be rumors about which teams have interest in the top prospects who will be available.

Things heated up more after the draft order was set at the lottery in August. And now, with the draft scheduled for Nov. 18, rumors and speculation should only increase.

One of the biggest topics of conversation will continue to be what the Golden State Warriors should do with the No. 2 overall pick. Take the top prospect available? Trade down a few spots and take another talent? Deal it for a proven NBA player or two to provide an immediate boost?

It's still unclear at this point what the Warriors plan on doing and will likely remain that way until the draft gets closer. But there have been some recent reports that might show what Golden State may be thinking.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman noted that while the Warriors will look into trading the pick and moving down, it may be more likely that they stay put. If that's the case, who would they take?

"We're hearing there is more support for James Wiseman than Anthony Edwards in Golden State's front office," Wasserman wrote. "Deni Avdija, Obi Toppin and Tyrese Haliburton figure to remain in play, but it's presumed they're more trade-down targets."

Speaking of Avdija, there have been other reports detailing the Warriors' interest in the 19-year-old forward who is expected to be taken with an early pick in the draft.

The Athletic's Ethan Strauss reported that Golden State head coach Steve Kerr and other members of the organization held a workout with Avdija, who played for Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel, in Atlanta on Thursday morning. And it appears they liked what they saw.

"By all accounts, it was a positive get together, one in which the 19-year-old Israeli impressed observers," Strauss wrote. "Not only did Avdija perform well in the workouts, but Warriors officials were blown away after meeting with him. The universal takeaway was that he's a 'great kid' with an immense work ethic."

If Avdija continues to impress Golden State during the time leading up to the draft, perhaps the team will change its plans to land him, whether that means taking him at No. 2 or trading down a few spots, where he could still be available.

While much of the speculation is about who the Warriors will take at No. 2 (or a few picks later), that won't be the only opportunity they have to add to their team on draft night. They also own the Nos. 48 and 51 overall picks in the second round. And although the prospects available then won't be as highly rated, it's still possible they could make an impact in the NBA at some point.

One player Golden State may be interested in drafting in the second round could be Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman, according to Bryan Kalbrosky of Rookie Wire.

Andy Manis/Associated Press

"According to someone with knowledge of the organization who spoke to USA TODAY Sports Media Group on the condition of anonymity, Tillman stood out during his interview with the organization due to his maturity and his excellent basketball IQ," he wrote.

It makes sense that the Warriors could have interest in Tillman. He played 105 games over three seasons with the Spartans, so he has a lot of experience and faced tough competition in the Big Ten. And with Golden State potentially having a turnaround season in 2020-21 with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson healthy, it may want a player who could quickly become a contributor.

However, with the draft still more than three weeks away, a lot could change between now and then regarding teams' plans. So, Warriors fans will just have to stay tuned to see what happens.