    Giants' Daniel Jones Attempts to Explain Stumble on 80-Yard Run vs. Eagles

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 23, 2020

    New York Giants' Daniel Jones trips after running with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
    Chris Szagola/Associated Press

    Even New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones wasn't exactly sure what happened when he tripped and fell on what should have been a walk-in touchdown run during Thursday's 22-21 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

    "I just … I don't know," he said when asked what happened, per Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. "I tried to run faster than I was running and I got caught up. We finished the drive and scored a touchdown. That was a relief."

    The game itself may have featured multiple turnovers, plenty of punts and hardly any offense until late, but Jones tripping was an entertaining moment that even left players on the Giants bench laughing.

    It generated plenty of reaction from around the league:

    Despite the trip, the 80-yard run set up a Wayne Gallman touchdown and seemed to spark the Giants offense.

    Jones led the visitors 97 yards on 15 plays just two drives later to go up two scores, but Carson Wentz and the Eagles offense answered with two late touchdowns of their own. The second one came on a beautiful pass from Wentz to Boston Scott, although it likely would not have been possible if Evan Engram didn't drop a deep ball from Jones on the previous possession as the Giants attempted to run out the clock.

    That mistake, unlike Jones' inability to finish what should have been a long touchdown run, proved incredibly costly for New York.

