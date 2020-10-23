Boston Scott Praises Carson Wentz's Toughness: 'I Got a Lot of Respect for Him'

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles stormed back from a 21-10 fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the New York Giants 22-21 on Thursday Night Football.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz tossed touchdown passes to Greg Ward and Boston Scott to give his team the lead, with the latter pass occurring on an 18-yard wheel route down the sideline for the win:

After the game, Scott heaped praise upon Wentz:

The Giants went up 21-10 after Sterling Shepard caught a three-yard touchdown pass with 6:17 left.

Wentz then went to work, finding John Hightower for a 59-yard gain on the next drive before capping it with a three-yard score to Ward:

The Giants' next drive stalled after tight end Evan Engram dropped a pass on third down, leading to Wentz getting the ball back on Philadelphia's own 29-yard line with two minutes left.

Wentz then engineered a six-play, 71-yard game-winning effort that included a pair of passes to tight end Richard Rodgers for 41 yards and the final toss to Scott with 40 seconds remaining. Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham forced a Giants fumble to seal the victory.

The 2-4-1 Eagles moved into first place in the NFC East with the win.