    Boston Scott Praises Carson Wentz's Toughness: 'I Got a Lot of Respect for Him'

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorOctober 23, 2020

    Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz runs off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
    Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

    The Philadelphia Eagles stormed back from a 21-10 fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the New York Giants 22-21 on Thursday Night Football.

    Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz tossed touchdown passes to Greg Ward and Boston Scott to give his team the lead, with the latter pass occurring on an 18-yard wheel route down the sideline for the win:

    After the game, Scott heaped praise upon Wentz:

    The Giants went up 21-10 after Sterling Shepard caught a three-yard touchdown pass with 6:17 left.

    Wentz then went to work, finding John Hightower for a 59-yard gain on the next drive before capping it with a three-yard score to Ward:

    The Giants' next drive stalled after tight end Evan Engram dropped a pass on third down, leading to Wentz getting the ball back on Philadelphia's own 29-yard line with two minutes left.

    Wentz then engineered a six-play, 71-yard game-winning effort that included a pair of passes to tight end Richard Rodgers for 41 yards and the final toss to Scott with 40 seconds remaining. Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham forced a Giants fumble to seal the victory.

    The 2-4-1 Eagles moved into first place in the NFC East with the win.

