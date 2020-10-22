Bronny James vs. Emoni Bates to Headline Battle Basketball Showcase in November

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

A month removed from the Los Angeles Lakers' NBA championship, LeBron James will hit the court again in November. LeBron James Jr., that is.

Bronny James and the Sierra Canyon basketball team will square off against Michigan State recruit Emoni Bates, the top player in the Class of 2022, and the Ypsi Prep squad for the only time this season in the Battle Basketball Showcase, which will be sponsored by Lakers forward Danny Green (h/t Forbes).

Green said he expects LeBron James Sr. will be in attendance.

In addition to the James and Bates battle, four other elite high school basketball programs will appear at the showcase, with eight nationally-ranked players scheduled to attend. The showcase is set for Nov. 20-21 at the Allen Event Center in Dallas.

According to Adam Zagoria of Forbes, the game between Sierra Canyon and Ypsi Prep is scheduled for Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. and will likely be televised nationally.