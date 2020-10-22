    Bronny James vs. Emoni Bates to Headline Battle Basketball Showcase in November

    Jenna CiccotelliContributor IIIOctober 23, 2020

    Sierra Canyon's Bronny James #0 in action against Paul VI during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 20, 2020, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
    Gregory Payan/Associated Press

    A month removed from the Los Angeles Lakers' NBA championship, LeBron James will hit the court again in November. LeBron James Jr., that is.  

    Bronny James and the Sierra Canyon basketball team will square off against Michigan State recruit Emoni Bates, the top player in the Class of 2022, and the Ypsi Prep squad for the only time this season in the Battle Basketball Showcase, which will be sponsored by Lakers forward Danny Green (h/t Forbes).

    Green said he expects LeBron James Sr. will be in attendance.

    In addition to the James and Bates battle, four other elite high school basketball programs will appear at the showcase, with eight nationally-ranked players scheduled to attend. The showcase is set for Nov. 20-21 at the Allen Event Center in Dallas.

    According to Adam Zagoria of Forbes, the game between Sierra Canyon and Ypsi Prep is scheduled for Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. and will likely be televised nationally.    

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      LeBron's Son Bronny Named 4-Star Recruit, No. 30 Player in Class of 2023

      LeBron's Son Bronny Named 4-Star Recruit, No. 30 Player in Class of 2023
      High School Basketball logo
      High School Basketball

      LeBron's Son Bronny Named 4-Star Recruit, No. 30 Player in Class of 2023

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Mikey Williams Transferring

      Star 2023 recruit announces he's leaving California and transferring to Lake Norman Christian in North Carolina

      Mikey Williams Transferring
      High School Basketball logo
      High School Basketball

      Mikey Williams Transferring

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Is French High School Basketball Player Victor Wembanyama the Next NBA Superstar?

      Is French High School Basketball Player Victor Wembanyama the Next NBA Superstar?
      High School Basketball logo
      High School Basketball

      Is French High School Basketball Player Victor Wembanyama the Next NBA Superstar?

      Andrew Martin
      via Medium

      New Mexico CBB Commit J.B. White Dies at Age 18 After Shooting

      New Mexico CBB Commit J.B. White Dies at Age 18 After Shooting
      High School Basketball logo
      High School Basketball

      New Mexico CBB Commit J.B. White Dies at Age 18 After Shooting

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report