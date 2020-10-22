MLB Rumors: Didi Gregorius Drawing Interest from Angels Ahead of Free Agency

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Impending free-agent shortstop Didi Gregorius has drawn interest from the Los Angeles Angels, per George A. King III of the New York Post.

"The Angels have an interest in the left-handed hitting Gregorius, who will turn 31 in February," King wrote. "That is likely advance work because their shortstop, Andrelton Simmons, will become a free agent after the World Series."

Gregorius hit .284 with 10 home runs and 40 RBI in 60 games in 2020 for the Philadelphia Phillies, who signed the shortstop a one-year, $14 million contract last offseason. He's played nine years in the bigs for the Cincinnati Reds, Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Yankees and Phils.

King speculated that the Yankees could hypothetically go after Gregorius, a fan favorite who played in the Bronx from 2015 to 2019 and enjoyed his best seasons there.

The question is whether the Yanks decide to move shortstop Gleyber Torres, who committed nine errors in 40 games in 2020, over to second base. If so, it opens a hole up for Gregorius to return to the Bronx.

However, the Angels have a need for more pop in the middle infield. Luis Rengifo and Andrelton Simmons played second and short the most last year, and they combined for just one home run, 13 RBI and eight doubles in 63 games.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Outside of Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon and David Fletcher, the Angels largely scuffled at the dish as well. Justin Upton notably hit .204, Shohei Ohtani struggled to a .190 batting average and Jo Adell hit just .161.

Gregorius would be a good fit for the Angels, but he'd be a welcome addition to any team in need of a shortstop. Given how he performed in 2020, expect there to be competition for his services.