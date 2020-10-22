    TJ Finley to Start for LSU vs. South Carolina in Place of Injured Myles Brennan

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorOctober 23, 2020

    LSU quarterback Myles Brennan looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri upset LSU 45-41. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
    L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

    True freshman quarterback TJ Finley will start in place of the injured Myles Brennan for LSU's home game against South Carolina on Saturday, Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron told reporters Thursday.

    Finley beat fellow freshman Max Johnson for starting honors after the two split first-team reps in practice following Brennan's Oct. 10 injury, per Geaux 247's Shea Dixon. Neither player has taken a snap for LSU.

    Brennan played three quarters in the team's last game, against Missouri, with a partially torn abdomen muscle, per Brody Miller of The Athletic, who received the news from Brennan's father, Owen.

    That didn't stop Brennan from completing 60.4 percent of his passes for four touchdowns, 430 passing yards and no interceptions in a 45-41 road loss. For the season, Brennan has connected on 60.3 percent of his pass attempts for 11 touchdowns, three interceptions and 1,112 yards.

    Brennan is listed as doubtful for Saturday, per Dixon. He would have missed the Florida game on Oct. 17, but that matchup was postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the Gators football program.

    Finley, who played at Ponchatoula High School in Louisiana, tossed 58 passing touchdowns and ran for 14 more in his time there. He notably tossed 21 touchdowns and rushed for another eight during his senior year in 2019.

    The 6'6", 242-pounder was rated a 3-star prospect by 247Sports, which also listed him as the nation's 19th-best pro-style signal-caller in the class of 2020.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    LSU, which won the national championship last season, has started 1-2. The offense has been electric, but the defense struggled in a 44-34 opening-week loss to Mississippi State and against Missouri. In between, LSU took down Vanderbilt 41-7.

    Saturday's kickoff is 6 p.m. ET at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. South Carolina enters at 2-2 riding a two-game winning streak that includes a 30-22 victory over No. 15 Auburn last Saturday.

    Related

      LSU QB T.J. Finley to start vs. South Carolina, coach Ed Orgeron confirms

      LSU QB T.J. Finley to start vs. South Carolina, coach Ed Orgeron confirms
      LSU Football logo
      LSU Football

      LSU QB T.J. Finley to start vs. South Carolina, coach Ed Orgeron confirms

      Rivals
      via Rivals

      LSU to start freshman TJ Finley at quarterback against South Carolina

      LSU to start freshman TJ Finley at quarterback against South Carolina
      LSU Football logo
      LSU Football

      LSU to start freshman TJ Finley at quarterback against South Carolina

      Wilson Alexander
      via The Advocate

      Myles Brennan ruled out for LSU game against South Carolina

      Myles Brennan ruled out for LSU game against South Carolina
      LSU Football logo
      LSU Football

      Myles Brennan ruled out for LSU game against South Carolina

      247Sports
      via 247Sports

      Myles Brennan ruled out, freshman TJ Finley to start at quarterback for LSU

      Myles Brennan ruled out, freshman TJ Finley to start at quarterback for LSU
      LSU Football logo
      LSU Football

      Myles Brennan ruled out, freshman TJ Finley to start at quarterback for LSU

      Bryan Manning
      via LSU Wire