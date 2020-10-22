TJ Finley to Start for LSU vs. South Carolina in Place of Injured Myles Brennan

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

True freshman quarterback TJ Finley will start in place of the injured Myles Brennan for LSU's home game against South Carolina on Saturday, Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron told reporters Thursday.

Finley beat fellow freshman Max Johnson for starting honors after the two split first-team reps in practice following Brennan's Oct. 10 injury, per Geaux 247's Shea Dixon. Neither player has taken a snap for LSU.

Brennan played three quarters in the team's last game, against Missouri, with a partially torn abdomen muscle, per Brody Miller of The Athletic, who received the news from Brennan's father, Owen.

That didn't stop Brennan from completing 60.4 percent of his passes for four touchdowns, 430 passing yards and no interceptions in a 45-41 road loss. For the season, Brennan has connected on 60.3 percent of his pass attempts for 11 touchdowns, three interceptions and 1,112 yards.

Brennan is listed as doubtful for Saturday, per Dixon. He would have missed the Florida game on Oct. 17, but that matchup was postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the Gators football program.

Finley, who played at Ponchatoula High School in Louisiana, tossed 58 passing touchdowns and ran for 14 more in his time there. He notably tossed 21 touchdowns and rushed for another eight during his senior year in 2019.

The 6'6", 242-pounder was rated a 3-star prospect by 247Sports, which also listed him as the nation's 19th-best pro-style signal-caller in the class of 2020.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

LSU, which won the national championship last season, has started 1-2. The offense has been electric, but the defense struggled in a 44-34 opening-week loss to Mississippi State and against Missouri. In between, LSU took down Vanderbilt 41-7.

Saturday's kickoff is 6 p.m. ET at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. South Carolina enters at 2-2 riding a two-game winning streak that includes a 30-22 victory over No. 15 Auburn last Saturday.