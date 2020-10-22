Carson Wentz Leads Late 4th-Quarter Comeback as Eagles Stun Giants 22-21

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles picked up the rarest and most valuable resource in the NFC East.

An actual win.

Philadelphia snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 2-4-1 on the season with a dramatic 22-21 victory over the New York Giants on Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field. Carson Wentz led the way in the first of two matchups between the division rivals, helping the Eagles move ahead of the 2-4 Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East race with a touchdown pass to Boston Scott in the final minute to cap off the comeback.

As for New York, two touchdown passes from Daniel Jones weren't enough to prevent another loss as it fell to 1-6 on the campaign.

A strip-sack from Brandon Graham ended the Giants' final possession and clinched the win for the Eagles.

Notable Player Stats

Carson Wentz, QB, PHI: 25-of-43 for 359 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; 7 carries for 14 yards, 1 TD

Boston Scott, RB, PHI: 12 carries for 46 yards; 3 catches for 46 yards, 1 TD

Greg Ward, WR, PHI: 5 catches for 42 yards, 1 TD

Daniel Jones, QB, NYG: 20-of-30 for 187 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; 4 carries for 92 yards

Wayne Gallman, RB, NYG: 10 carries for 34 yards, 1 TD; 5 catches for 20 yards

Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG: 6 catches for 59 yards, 1 TD

Carson Wentz, Eagles Offense Go from Culprit to Hero

It seemed as if the Eagles offense was going to soar against the Giants at first.

Wentz directed an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive on the opening possession that he capped off with a run. He also picked up a fourth-down conversion with his legs and found DeSean Jackson, who left in the fourth quarter with an injury, multiple times during the wide receiver's first game since Sept. 27.

That success was fleeting.

The banged-up offensive line struggled to protect Wentz, who made things worse on multiple occasions by spinning around and unleashing ill-advised throws. One of those throws was intercepted in the end zone by James Bradberry, underscoring Philadelphia's issues in the red zone as a number of drives fizzled out in scoring position.

Jake Elliott missed a chip-shot field goal, Travis Fulgham let a would-be touchdown go through his hands, and a fourth-down fade in the end zone to Hakeem Butler fell incomplete on a play that could have been called pass interference.

The Butler pass left the Eagles with just one touchdown and one field goal through five red-zone trips as Cameron Johnston's booming punts served as the only bright spot for much of the game.

Talk about flipping a script.

After falling behind by two scores, Wentz needed just four plays to go 78 yards on a touchdown drive that ended with a Greg Ward catch and then found Scott with a beautifully placed pass to win it in the final minute.

Suddenly, the Eagles went from facing legitimate questions about their future to the top of the NFC East race.

Giants' Mistakes Overshadow Late Offensive Spurt

To say this season has been a struggle for the Giants offense without Saquon Barkley would be a massive understatement.

They entered play 31st in the league in total yards per game (275.3) and points per game (16.8) and have struggled to generate any type of sustained momentum behind Jones. Their contest against the abysmal Dallas Cowboys defense is the only time they scored more than 20 points through a six-game start that featured two failures to even reach double figures.

It appeared as if things would be better against the Eagles when Jones found Golden Tate with a 39-yard touchdown strike that the wide receiver wrestled away from Cre'Von LeBlanc in the first quarter.

Turns out, that was more anomaly than foreshadowing.

The offense reverted back to form with Jones throwing an interception to Jalen Mills, the offensive line allowing too much pressure, Dion Lewis fumbling on his first touch and the entire rushing attack failing to get anything going.

Things even went wrong when they went right as Jones tripped over his own feet on what would have been a walk-in touchdown in the second half. To his credit, the run still went for 80 yards, set up a Wayne Gallman touchdown and sparked a late turnaround that also included a 15-play, 97-yard touchdown drive with Jones finding Sterling Shepard to go up two scores in the fourth.

That should have clinched it, but New York allowed a touchdown and then failed to run out the clock when Evan Engram dropped a deep ball on the ensuing possession that would have all but ended the game.

Engram's drop and then Jones' fumble when the offensive line failed to protect him after the Eagles took the lead ended what should have been a win for the Giants.

What's Next?

Both teams are at home in Week 8 when the Eagles host the Cowboys and the Giants face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.