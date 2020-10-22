Report: Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie May Represent Himself After Leaving Roc Nation

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie has left Roc Nation and is "seriously considering representing himself," according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Dinwiddie officially joined Roc Nation Sports in September 2019, which came after his previous agent, Raymond Brothers, was hired by the agency founded by Jay-Z.

The 27-year-old can become a free agent in 2021.

Dinwiddie is currently one of the best values in the NBA after signing a three-year, $34 million extension in 2018. The guard averaged 20.6 points and 6.8 assists in 2019-20 for Brooklyn, carrying the team for much of the year with Kyrie Irving in and out of the lineup because of a shoulder injury.

After some mediocre seasons with the Detroit Pistons to begin his career, Dinwiddie averaged 7.3 points per game in his first season with the Nets in 2016-17. He then raised his scoring average in each of the next three years and has become a reliable offensive weapon.

Even with his success, he made just $10.6 million this past year and will make $11.4 million in 2020-21. The upcoming salary ranks 25th among NBA point guards, per Spotrac, behind backups like Cory Joseph and Patty Mills even before free agency opens up.

He also has a $12.3 million player option for 2021-22.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Dinwiddie could now negotiate a new deal if he decides to represent himself, a move that worked out for NFL players like Richard Sherman and Bobby Wagner in recent years.