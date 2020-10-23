NBA Mock Draft 2020: Analyzing Obi Toppin and Most NBA-Ready Prospects

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Today's NBA draft picks could be tomorrow's NBA stars.

But there's more to the annual talent grab than chasing star potential. That makes sense for rebuilders, sure, but a lot of clubs come into the event in need of a plug-and-play rotation piece.

Luckily, this class could provide several instant-impact rookies. We'll spotlight three players with the best chance of handling significant roles in 2020-21.

2020 NBA Mock Draft

1. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

3. Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks

4. Chicago Bulls: Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton

6. Atlanta Hawks: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

7. Detroit Pistons: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

8. New York Knicks: Isaac Okoro, SF/PF, Auburn

9. Washington Wizards: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

10. Phoenix Suns: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

11. San Antonio Spurs: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

12. Sacramento Kings: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

14. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

15. Orlando Magic: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

16. Portland Trail Blazers: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets): Jalen Smith, PF/C, Maryland

18. Dallas Mavericks: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos II

19. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

20. Miami Heat: Josh Green, SG, Arizona

21. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

22. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): Grant Riller, PG/SG, Charleston

23. Utah Jazz: Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Villanova

24. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): Theo Maledon, PG/SG, ASVEL

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): Zeke Nnaji, C, Arizona

26. Boston Celtics: Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

28. Los Angeles Lakers: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

29. Toronto Raptors: Desmond Bane, SG, TCU

30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Xavier Tillman, PF/C, Michigan State

Most NBA-Ready Prospects

Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton

Anyone who paid the tiniest bit of attention to men's college basketball last season will know all about Obi Toppin.

The 22-year-old swept the player-of-the-year awards for authoring a brilliant, wildly efficient campaign. An explosive finisher at the basket and improving outside shooter, he paired his 20.0 points per game with a tidy 63.3/39.0/70.2 shooting slash. He put the Dayton Flyers on his back and catapulted them to a 29-2 record and No. 3 national ranking.

Even if Toppin never ascends to stardom in the NBA, the same skills that propelled him to that level in college will be present.

"Everything he does offensively translates," a scout told Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman.

Toppin should probably be considered the early favorite to lead next season's rookie class in scoring, but one thing might hold him back. His instant-impact potential might be so rich that it routes him to a win-now team with higher priorities in the offensive pecking order.

Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

Never underestimate the early impact potential of a three-and-D prospect—not even when that prospect has a shooting form going viral for the wrong reasons.

Assuming Devin Vassell is the reliable shooter everyone knew him to be across two seasons with the Seminoles, his path to early (and substantial) playing time should be clear.

The three-ball alone (career 41.7 percent) could buy him some floor time. Same goes for his suffocating defense. Put those two together, and you have what every team wants from its wings.

"It's easy to see why Vassell is widely considered a safe choice toward the back end of the lottery," The Athletic's Darnell Mayberry wrote. "With his length and defensive ability, he has the tools to serve as a team's multipurpose stopper. But his 3-point shooting, when coupled with his defense, is what has him on the cusp of becoming a lottery pick."

The 20-year-old might be the best defender in this class. From a statistical standpoint, he's on a short list of its top marksmen, too. If he reliably provides both, he could be hard to take off the floor.

Josh Green, SG, Arizona

You can count the number of NBA teams who don't need more wing defenders on one hand. You might not even need to lift a finger.

This increasingly position-less league is perpetually increasing the demand for do-it-all defenders, and that's the calling card for Josh Green.

The 19-year-old has the quickness and strength to defend at least the 1 through 3 spots, and he has already shown the instincts and intelligence to navigate around screens and close out on shooters.

His offense isn't as advanced, but playing alongside a pair of first-round prospects—Zeke Nnaji and Nico Mannion, both of whom averaged more shots—got Green more comfortable with a complementary role.

As long as his NBA team doesn't need much scoring from him, he can narrow his focus and produce in some specialized areas.

"An explosive athlete, Green ranked in the 78th percentile in transition, shooting 43.9 percent on non-dribble jumpers (from spot-up positions)," Wasserman wrote. "And despite lacking an advanced handle, he excelled at the drive-and-floater game (39.1 percent on runners) and regularly flashed passing skills while on the move."

If Green joins a winner who won't ask too much from him, he could engineer an All-Rookie first-team kind of campaign.