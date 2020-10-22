2020 Draft Prospects Who Are the Most NBA-Ready

1 of 8

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

While there is debate over Deni Avdija's NBA ceiling, teams should see a plug-and-play forward for the 2020-21 season.

MVP of the Israeli Basketball Super League, he also earned a regular role in the EuroLeague, considered to feature the second-toughest competition in the world.

There isn't a new height or weight listing for Avdija, but he is a strong 6'8" with a reputation for working hard and a body that's clearly improved over the years. And he has the mentality to fit in right away, having demonstrated maturity and a willingness to play a supporting role as a spot-up shooter and cutter.

Avdija's well-rounded skill set creates versatility that should help him adapt quicker, regardless of where he ends up.

He works opportunistically, capitalizing on space to attack in transition and off ball screens. He isn't a knockdown shooter, but he hit 61 threes in 59 games in 2019-20, highlighting enough shot-making ability to threaten defenses.

And he's spent time playing point guard over the years, playmaking as a pick-and-roll passer.

Scouts have admired his competitiveness on defense as well. Even if he doesn't have the quickest feet, Avdija makes an effort to get in a stance around the perimeter and body up with bigs inside.

He might not put up exciting numbers as a rookie, but Avdija figures to be useful as a jack of all trades, interchangeable between the 3 and 4.