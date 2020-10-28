    Starling Marte's $12.5M Contract Option for 2021 Exercised by Marlins

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IOctober 28, 2020

    Miami Marlins center fielder Starling Marte (6) in action during a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

    Starling Marte has appeared in just 28 games for the Miami Marlins since they acquired him from the Arizona Diamondbacks in August, but the club—which made it to the postseason for the first time since 2003—liked what it saw and has chosen to exercise his $12.5 million option.

    The news comes as no surprise. On Oct. 18, Marlins chief executive Derek Jeter said the team intended to pick up the 32-year-old's option, per the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson.

    Marte is currently slated to be the team's highest-paid player, with fellow outfielder Corey Dickerson slotted to make $9.5 million. Miguel Rojas is the only other Marlin who will be paid $5 million or more. Even with the hefty contract, Miami still has wiggle room to add to its roster this offseason. 

    Marte, a two-time Gold Glove Award winner and 2016 All-Star, led the majors with 61 regular-season appearances in 2020, slashing .281/.340/.430 while stealing 10 bases and hitting six home runs.

    In center field, he ranked fifth leaguewide in putouts with 122 and was second only to Mike Trout in defensive runs saved, per Rotowire.  

    Marte joined the Marlins in a four-player trade that sent pitcher Caleb Smith to Arizona, along with prospects Humberto Mejia and Julio Frias. He had spent just one season in Arizona, having been traded to the Diamondbacks from the Pittsburgh Pirates, the team that signed him in 2007.  

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Justin Turner Investigated by MLB for Breaching COVID-19 Protocols

      Justin Turner Investigated by MLB for Breaching COVID-19 Protocols
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Justin Turner Investigated by MLB for Breaching COVID-19 Protocols

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      2021 World Series Odds 💰

      Dodgers are favorites to repeat, with Yankees not far behind. Tap for full odds 📲

      2021 World Series Odds 💰
      Miami Marlins logo
      Miami Marlins

      2021 World Series Odds 💰

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      If the Rays don’t appreciate Blake Snell, the Marlins should trade for him

      If the Rays don’t appreciate Blake Snell, the Marlins should trade for him
      Miami Marlins logo
      Miami Marlins

      If the Rays don’t appreciate Blake Snell, the Marlins should trade for him

      Fish Stripes
      via Fish Stripes

      Dodgers to Hold WS Celebration at Later Date

      Dodgers to Hold WS Celebration at Later Date
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Dodgers to Hold WS Celebration at Later Date

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report