Starling Marte's $12.5M Contract Option for 2021 Exercised by Marlins

Starling Marte has appeared in just 28 games for the Miami Marlins since they acquired him from the Arizona Diamondbacks in August, but the club—which made it to the postseason for the first time since 2003—liked what it saw and has chosen to exercise his $12.5 million option.

The news comes as no surprise. On Oct. 18, Marlins chief executive Derek Jeter said the team intended to pick up the 32-year-old's option, per the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson.

Marte is currently slated to be the team's highest-paid player, with fellow outfielder Corey Dickerson slotted to make $9.5 million. Miguel Rojas is the only other Marlin who will be paid $5 million or more. Even with the hefty contract, Miami still has wiggle room to add to its roster this offseason.

Marte, a two-time Gold Glove Award winner and 2016 All-Star, led the majors with 61 regular-season appearances in 2020, slashing .281/.340/.430 while stealing 10 bases and hitting six home runs.

In center field, he ranked fifth leaguewide in putouts with 122 and was second only to Mike Trout in defensive runs saved, per Rotowire.

Marte joined the Marlins in a four-player trade that sent pitcher Caleb Smith to Arizona, along with prospects Humberto Mejia and Julio Frias. He had spent just one season in Arizona, having been traded to the Diamondbacks from the Pittsburgh Pirates, the team that signed him in 2007.