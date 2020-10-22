Warriors Rumors: Deni Avdija Works out for GSW Ahead of 2020 NBA Draft

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

Sitting in the No. 2 spot in the 2020 NBA draft, the Golden State Warriors reportedly hosted one of this year's top prospects for a workout on Thursday.

Per The Athletic's Ethan Strauss, Deni Avdija worked out in front of head coach Steve Kerr and members of the Warriors organization.

"By all accounts, it was a positive get together, one in which the 19-year-old Israeli impressed observers," Strauss wrote. "Not only did Avdija perform well in the workouts, but Warriors officials were blown away after meeting with him. The universal takeaway was that he's a 'great kid' with an immense work ethic."

B/R's Jonathan Wasserman has Avdija ranked as the sixth-best player in this year's class, citing versatility as his best asset:

"Versatility should create an easy fit for Deni Avdija, regardless of who drafts him. And he shows a willingness to play a supporting off-ball role that calls for spot-up shooting, timely cutting and ball-moving.

"The big questions are whether he'll be able to create his own shot or hit threes with consistency. Avdija has a high dribble and center of gravity, and for years, his touch has been on and off."

The Warriors are in an ideal spot in this draft, especially in a class without a clearly defined No. 1 overall pick.

They can select a young player to develop and potentially contribute long-term, but they also have a current nucleus of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green capable of competing for a title as soon as next season if they stay healthy.

Golden State also has a $17.2 million trade exception from the Andre Iguodala trade in July 2019 it could package with the pick, but Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported last week the team will only use the exception for a "special opportunity."



The Warriors had the NBA's worst record (15-50) last season after reaching the NBA Finals in each of the previous five years.