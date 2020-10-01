2020 NBA Big Board: Top 50 Players as 2020 Finals Begin

1 of 14

50. Sam Merrill (Utah State, SG, Senior)

In the right role, elite shooting and IQ could hold significant value, and Merrill has the ability to offer both. He’s 24 years old without much burst, but for a 6’5” guard, a team could see an immediate contributor with his precision shooting and passing.

49. Isaiah Stewart (Washington, C, Freshman)

Stewart can carve out an energizer role with his power and motor around the basket. A poor defensive outlook, limited passing vision and no ball-handling skills are problematic, but he does have some mid-range touch that could eventually lead to a workable jump shot.

48. Vernon Carey Jr. (Duke, C, Freshman)

Carey could struggle earning a full-time role based on his questionable defensive fit. In certain matchups, his physicality and skill around the basket could still be valuable against certain opponents.

47. Jordan Nwora (Louisville, SF/PF, Junior)

Limited athleticism, passing and defensive potential leaves Nwora with little margin for error. He might need much, however, as a 6’8” shot-making specialist who hit over 75 threes in consecutive seasons.

46. Nate Hinton (Houston, SG, Sophomore)

Hinton stands out from the pack with 8.7 rebounds per game, a number that reflects both instincts and motor which also show up on defense. Becoming a consistent three-point shooter with his smooth-looking jumper could be enough to earn him a role and contract.

45. Naji Marshall (Xavier, SG/SF, Junior)

Shooting will be a swing skill for Marshall, who’s 6’7”, passes out of pick-and-rolls and defends multiple positions with encouraging effectiveness. He hasn’t shot well from three since arriving at Xavier, but he has been capable with 92 makes over the past two seasons.

44. Zeke Nnaji (Arizona, PF/C, Freshman)

Nnaji lacks versatility, but his few core strengths could translate, including post scoring and finishing, offensive rebounding and mid-range touch. Extending his shooting range out to the arc may be the key for Naji to hold more value than a replaceable reserve.

43. Devon Dotson (Kansas, PG, Sophomore)

Dotson returned to lead the Big 12 in scoring, mostly by using his speed in transition and quickness to get downhill in ball-screen situations. Limited shooting and playmaking improvement make it tough to buy a starting-caliber point guard, but Dotson could be one who can change the pace off the bench.

42. Elijah Hughes (Syracuse, SF, Junior)

Hughes capitalized on No. 1 option touches, finishing fourth in the nation in isolation points per game. While he won’t receive the same type of freedom in the NBA, at 6’6” with his shot-making and athleticism, it’s worth using a second-round pick to try and add an instant-offense streak scorer.

41. Tre Jones (Duke, PG, Sophomore)

Despite improving as a scorer, Jones’ didn’t shake the backup point guard ceiling projection. He’s still worth an early second round pick for a team that values high-IQ play and competitiveness.