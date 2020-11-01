Red Sox Rumors: J.D. Martinez Exercises $19.4M Contract Option for 2021 Season

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

J.D. Martinez will remain with the Boston Red Sox after exercising his player option worth $19.35 million for the 2021 season, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

The 33-year-old is also set to make $19.35 in 2022 but can opt out and become a free agent after next season.

The outfielder and designated hitter is coming off a disappointing 2020 after setting a career low with a .213 batting average. He also had just seven home runs in 54 games to go with a .291 on-base percentage.

Despite the struggles during the shortened season, Martinez has proved to be an elite hitter at his best, earning All-Star selections in 2018 and 2019. This two-year stretch with Boston featured a combined .317 batting average, .392 on-base percentage, 79 home runs and 235 RBI.

The Miami native also earned MVP votes in each season and won a Silver Slugger as both an outfielder and DH in 2018.

With 238 career home runs and 1,213 career hits, Martinez has proved to be a reliable hitter throughout his 10 years in the majors.

He will now return to the Red Sox in the hopes of turning things around for a team that finished last in the AL East last season with a 24-36 record.

Boston struggled during the rebuilding process but still has plenty of talent offensively between Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, Andrew Benintendi and Christian Vazquez among others. If the pitching returns to form, the squad could be more competitive in 2021.

A bounce-back year for Martinez could also be valuable in helping reestablish his stock before hitting the open market.