NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jrue Holiday, Victor Oladipo, Warriors

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets are in good position to be one of the top teams in the NBA next season. After reaching the playoffs in 2019-20, they will be adding superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to their lineup.

Durant missed all of this past season while recovering from a right Achilles tear, while Irving was limited to 20 games because of a right shoulder injury.

That's not all the Nets may be adding to their rotation, though. According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Brooklyn has interest in trading for New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday. And this apparently isn't the first time that the Nets have wanted to acquire the 30-year-old.

On Monday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on The Hoop Collective podcast that the Nets had discussions with the Pelicans regarding Holiday ahead of February's trade deadline. However, that doesn't make it a sure thing that New Orleans will be looking to deal him now.

"I'm not 100 percent convinced that the Pelicans are going to move him," Windhorst said (h/t Nets Daily). "I think it's an option for them. ... But they did kick it around [last season]."

There will be some changes for New Orleans next season, as it agreed to a deal with Stan Van Gundy to become its new head coach Wednesday. Van Gundy's plan for the team moving forward could affect whether the Pelicans decide to keep Holiday.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Lewis reported that it's "unclear exactly what the Nets and Pelicans discussed before the trade deadline." But there have been rumors about the Nets wanting to add some complementary players around Durant and Irving, so it wouldn't be surprising to see them deal for Holiday.

The veteran is set to make $26.26 million in 2020-21, and he has a $27.15 million player option for 2021-22. This past season, Holiday averaged 19.1 points, 6.7 assists and 1.6 steals in 61 games.

Latest on Oladipo's Future with Pacers

Kim Klement/Associated Press

Victor Oladipo is entering the final season of his contract with the Indiana Pacers, and it's not clear where the future might take the 28-year-old guard. Over the past two seasons, he's been limited to 55 total games because of injuries.

Could Indiana trade Oladipo this offseason? During a recent appearance on The Hoop Collective, ESPN's Tim Bontemps indicated that if Oladipo were to be traded, it likely won't come until later down the line (h/t RealGM):

"From talking to people around the league, I don't think his value is nearly as high as his name brand would suggest at the moment. And I think it's more likely that the Pacers go into the season and either hope he plays really well and they do great and he decides to stay, or that he plays better and then they maybe trade him later, when his value goes up some."

It makes sense that teams might be hesitant to trade for Oladipo. In 2017-18, he had his best season, averaging a career-high 23.1 points and an NBA-high 2.3 steals in 75 games for Indiana. During the 2018-19 season, he suffered a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee.

That injury caused Oladipo to miss the beginning of last season. And when he returned, he didn't put up his typical numbers, averaging 14.5 points in 19 games and shooting a career-low 39.4 percent from the field.

However, he is capable of playing at a much higher level. If he does that to begin next season, it will be interesting to see what the Pacers do should they start to field offers for the two-time All-Star.

Will Warriors Use Trade Exception?

Ben Margot/Associated Press

When the Golden State Warriors traded Andre Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2019, they received a $17.2 million trade exception, which can be used to take on more salary in a deal. However, the Warriors will only be able to use it until seven days after free agency begins (which still doesn't have a set date).

However, it appears Golden State may be unlikely to use it, according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater:

"Every extra dollar is multiplied in the Warriors' tax bracket and without knowing exact cap numbers or the future date that Chase Center will reopen to fans, sources increasingly insist on the usage of that $17.2 million exception: It'd have to be a special opportunity. Is an overpriced mid-rotation piece considered special?"

Even if Golden State doesn't use its trade exception, it has other ways to add to its roster this offseason. Not only could the Warriors sign players in free agency, but they also own the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, which they could use to either select a top college/international player or trade to another team for a proven NBA player.

Golden State has the potential for a quick turnaround after going an NBA-worst 15-50 this past season. Guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson should be healthy, and they make the Warriors a much better team when they are on the floor.