Celtics News: Daniel Theis Undergoes Successful Surgery on Knee Injury

The Boston Celtics announced that center Daniel Theis underwent successful left knee surgery Tuesday.

Celtics team physician Dr. Tony Schena conducted the surgery at New England Baptist Hospital. He performed an arthroscopic procedure that included the removal of a loose body, per the team's statement.

The operation is not expected to affect Theis' ability to fully participate in the team's upcoming 2020-21 training camp.

The 28-year-old big man averaged 9.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 65 games for the Celtics, who reached the Eastern Conference Finals before losing to the Miami Heat in six games.

Theis played in all 17 of the Celtics' playoff games, averaging 8.9 points on 52.1 percent shooting, 7.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 28.4 minutes.

Theis, who was born and raised in Germany, suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee in mid-March 2018 and was forced to miss the remainder of the 2017-18 season. He came back in time for the beginning of the 2018-19 season and played 66 of a possible 82 games, although a torn plantar fascia in his right foot kept him out for two weeks.

Theis became the team's full-time starter at center in 2019-20 after coming off the bench in his first two years. He made his mark as a dominant defensive player, finishing second among all qualified centers in defensive real plus-minus, per ESPN.com.

No date has been set for the beginning of the 2020-21 season as of yet, but NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told Bob Costas on CNN that it likely won't begin until after the new year.