    Knicks Rumors: RJ Barrett's Fit with Potential Offseason Moves a Top Priority

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIIOctober 21, 2020

    New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett reacts in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Friday, March 6, 2020, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
    Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

    The New York Knicks reportedly will prioritize RJ Barrett's progression and development as free agency opens this offseason, according to SNY's Ian Begley

    "Several people in touch with decision-makers at [Madison Square Garden] say they expect that the Knicks will take a player’s fit with [and] impact on RJ Barrett into account when considering a potential move," Begley wrote in his latest mailbag. 

    The No. 3 overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, Barrett seems to factor into the Knicks' rebuilding plan under recently installed team president Leon Rose. The Duke guard averaged 14.3 points, 5.0 rebound and 2.6 assists during his rookie campaign while shooting 40.2 percent from the field. 

        

