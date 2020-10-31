Nick Castellanos Exercises $14M Reds Contract Option for 2021 Season

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Nick Castellanos will reportedly remain with the Cincinnati Reds next season.

Per Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Castellanos didn't inform the Reds he was going to opt out by Friday's deadline. He will earn $14 million in 2021 by staying in Cincinnati.

Castellanos' offseason will be very different from what he experienced last year. He was terrific down the stretch in 2019 after being acquired by the Chicago Cubs in a midseason trade. He hit .321/.356/.646 with 16 homers in 51 games.

Despite those numbers and his age, the 28-year-old went unsigned until the Reds presented him with a unique offer. He inked a four-year deal worth $64 million in late January, but it came with player options after the first and second seasons.

After a hot start in which he hit .366/.447/.878 in the first 12 games of 2020, his performance fell off. He posted a .192/.262/.395 slash line and struck out 58 times in 177 at-bats over his final 48 games.

Cincinnati's offense was a disappointment. The group ranked 23rd in Major League Baseball in weighted runs created plus and 25th in FanGraphs offensive value (-31.1).

The Reds pitching staff can carry the team to great success next season. Trevor Bauer's free agency could take a significant piece away from the starting rotation, but Sonny Gray, Luis Castillo and Tyler Mahle are a strong trio to build around.

If Castellanos hits closer to his career line of .274/.324/.472 next season, the Reds could be dangerous in a crowded National League Central after making the playoffs as a wild card in 2020.