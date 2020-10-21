Antonio Brown Waiver-Wire Advice for Redraft, Dynasty Amid Seahawks Rumors

Steven Senne/Associated Press

It's been more than a year since Antonio Brown last played in the NFL, but he could still make an impact this season both on the field and in fantasy leagues.

The NFL suspended Brown for eight games for violating its personal-conduct policy, but he is eligible to play in Week 9. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, multiple teams are expressing interest in him, including the Seattle Seahawks.

If Brown does sign with a team, it could create a major opportunity for fantasy managers.



The 32-year-old was a first-team All-Pro in each season from 2014-17 and went six straight years with at least 100 catches, 1,200 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. In 2018, he led the NFL with 15 touchdown catches. And last season, he scored a touchdown in his only game with the New England Patriots despite signing with the team less than a week earlier.

This type of upside makes him a valuable pickup in all fantasy leagues as soon as possible. As long as you have roster space, his potential makes it worth waiting out the remainder of his suspension.

If he lands with the Seahawks, he would join one of the most pass-heavy attacks in the NFL. Russell Wilson is among the MVP front-runners, and the team currently ranks fourth in passing yards and first in touchdowns. Even if he is a No. 3 option behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, he could sustain fantasy value.

Other destinations could be even better for his fantasy outlook, including high-powered offenses desperate for receiving help like the Baltimore Ravens or Green Bay Packers. The Kansas City Chiefs also showed with Le'Veon Bell that they are willing to add a free-agent veteran for the right price.

Dynasty league managers can be excused for dropping Brown when it seemed like his NFL career was over, but he shouldn't be left on waivers any longer. If he's available, scoop him up as soon as possible. However, don't be afraid to make a trade with his value at its highest in over a year.

Regardless of whether you're in a dynasty or redraft league, you might be able to flip Brown for legitimate value before he even plays a snap. Considering the uncertainty surrounding his rest-of-season outlook, that might end up being the smartest move.

By picking him up now, you'll give yourself plenty of options over the next few weeks. Since the worst-case scenario is just losing someone at the end of your roster, it's a no-brainer move in all fantasy leagues.