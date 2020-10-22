    UFC 4 Adds Brock Lesnar, Jennifer Maia, Askar Askarov and Halloween Items

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 22, 2020

    Brock Lesnar speaks during a UFC 200 mixed martial arts workout, Thursday, July 7, 2016, in Las Vegas. Lesnar is scheduled to fight Mark Hunt in a heavyweight fight at UFC 200 on Saturday. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    John Locher/Associated Press

    UFC gamers will get the opportunity to play as Brock Lesnar for the first time in six years. 

    EA Sports announced on Thursday that Lesnar is among three fighters and a Halloween vanity pack that will be available for play in UFC 4.   

    Current UFC fighters Jennifer Maia and Askar Askarov will also be included in the update. 

    Gamers will have until Friday, Oct. 30 to download Lesnar, Maia and Askarov starting at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday. EA also announced that gamers who have Free Play Days will be able to play UFC 4 between Oct. 22 and Oct. 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT. 

    Among the more than 40 cosmetic items included in the Halloween vanity pack are a skeleton vanity set and a pair of shorts with skulls and roses. 

    Lesnar hasn't appeared in a UFC video game since being included in a legends pack for EA Sports UFC in December 2014. The former heavyweight champion hasn't fought in the Octagon since UFC 200 in July 2016. He was last seen losing the WWE championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 on April 5. 

    UFC 4 is currently available for the Playstation 4 and Xbox One. 

