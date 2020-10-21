    Alabama's Nick Saban Stresses Importance of COVID-19 Safety After False Positive

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 21, 2020

    A masked Alabama coach Nick Saban speaks with defensive back Josh Jobe (28) during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Alabama won 63-48. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
    Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

    Alabama coach Nick Saban said he's learned lessons from his false positive COVID-19 test, encouraging the public to socially distance and follow health recommendations. 

    "Well, once they tell you you're positive, there's nothing you can do about it," Saban told reporters Wednesday. "I was fortunate it was a false positive. So I would encourage everybody out there to do everything they can to practice social distancing and wear a mask and manage their personal space so they don't have to ever hear the fact that you have this."

    Saban tested positive for COVID on Oct. 14, but several subsequent tests revealed the result to be a false positive. After staying away from the team for most of the week, Saban was able to be on the sideline for Alabama's 41-24 win over Georgia.

    Saban said he was "thankful" to be able to coach and has credited his team with staying focused amid the chaos. Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian took over the day-to-day preparations in person, with Saban offering insight while quarantining in his home. 

    The second-ranked Tide are the lone remaining unbeaten team in the SEC, which is playing a conference-only schedule in 2020 amid the pandemic. 

    The conference has had to postpone several games due to outbreaks within teams, including three last week alone. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Jeremy Pruitt showers massive praise on Alabama’s offense calling it the ‘best he has ever seen since he’s been alive’

      Jeremy Pruitt showers massive praise on Alabama’s offense calling it the ‘best he has ever seen since he’s been alive’
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football

      Jeremy Pruitt showers massive praise on Alabama’s offense calling it the ‘best he has ever seen since he’s been alive’

      Stephen M. Smith
      via Touchdown Alabama

      Alabama LB commitment Robert Woodyard season highlights

      Alabama LB commitment Robert Woodyard season highlights
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football

      Alabama LB commitment Robert Woodyard season highlights

      Rivals
      via Rivals

      Prior to facing Tennessee, Nick Saban speaks on Butch Jones’ impact at Alabama

      Prior to facing Tennessee, Nick Saban speaks on Butch Jones’ impact at Alabama
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football

      Prior to facing Tennessee, Nick Saban speaks on Butch Jones’ impact at Alabama

      Stephen M. Smith
      via Touchdown Alabama

      Nick Saban speaks on father's advice after trying week

      Nick Saban speaks on father's advice after trying week
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football

      Nick Saban speaks on father's advice after trying week

      247Sports
      via 247Sports