Alabama's Nick Saban Stresses Importance of COVID-19 Safety After False Positive

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

Alabama coach Nick Saban said he's learned lessons from his false positive COVID-19 test, encouraging the public to socially distance and follow health recommendations.

"Well, once they tell you you're positive, there's nothing you can do about it," Saban told reporters Wednesday. "I was fortunate it was a false positive. So I would encourage everybody out there to do everything they can to practice social distancing and wear a mask and manage their personal space so they don't have to ever hear the fact that you have this."

Saban tested positive for COVID on Oct. 14, but several subsequent tests revealed the result to be a false positive. After staying away from the team for most of the week, Saban was able to be on the sideline for Alabama's 41-24 win over Georgia.

Saban said he was "thankful" to be able to coach and has credited his team with staying focused amid the chaos. Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian took over the day-to-day preparations in person, with Saban offering insight while quarantining in his home.

The second-ranked Tide are the lone remaining unbeaten team in the SEC, which is playing a conference-only schedule in 2020 amid the pandemic.

The conference has had to postpone several games due to outbreaks within teams, including three last week alone.