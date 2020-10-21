    Marcus Stroman Takes Shot at Yankees: 'Their Pitching Always Folds in the End'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 21, 2020
    New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman reacts as he is pulled during the fifth inning of a baseball game, against the Cincinnati Reds Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
    Gary Landers/Associated Press

    Marcus Stroman either took one team out of the running ahead of his free agency Wednesday, or he made a not-so-subtle sales pitch.

    When Barstool Sports' Jared Carrabis noted on Twitter that New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Stroman "wasn't a difference-maker," the right-hander responded, "There's no current Yankee pitcher who will be anywhere in my league over the next 5-7 years," aside from Gerrit Cole. He subsequently exempted Luis Severino as well.

    He isn't the first impending free agent who commented on the state of Yankees pitching.

    Stroman didn't log any innings in 2020. The New York Mets placed him on the injured list with a calf muscle tear in July, and he announced August 10 he was opting out of the season.

    Nonetheless, the 29-year-old will hit the open market.

    Stroman was a Yankees fan while growing up and, in 2014, spoke fondly about pitching at Yankee Stadium for the first time.

    It's tough to say whether Cashman saw Stroman's tweets since the latter doesn't have a verified account. Maybe Cashman can bring him in for a visit this offseason to get his forthright analysis in person.

