Knicks Rumors: Latest Buzz on LaMelo Ball, Killian Hayes Ahead of 2020 NBA Draft

If the New York Knicks are determined to add LaMelo Ball in the 2020 NBA draft, it'll require trading for a higher pick. But if the Knicks stay put, a backup plan is emerging.

Ian Begley of SNY reported on Oct. 14 the Knicks, who hold the eighth overall pick, are finding out the price to rise in the first round.

"Earlier this month, a few teams told people around top draft prospects that the Knicks were looking into trading up for a top pick in this draft," Begley said.

As suggested in the report, this can mostly be attributed to New York's front office exploring all options. And while the Knicks shouldn't shy from targeting any particular spot, it's no secret the roster needs an upgrade at point guard.

Ball is the best prospect at the position in the 2020 class.

The brother of New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball, he played for the Illawarra Hawks in Australia last season. LaMelo averaged 17 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 12 appearances, showing off incredible skill and vision as a passer.

B/R draft expert Jonathan Wasserman noted Ball must improve his shooting but boasts star potential as a lead ball-handler.

Because of that upside, though, the Knicks are highly unlikely to have a chance at selecting Ball without moving up. He's widely considered a top prospect along with Georgia shooting guard Anthony Edwards and former Memphis center James Wiseman.

French guard Killian Hayes is a more realistic option at No. 8 overall.

"Hayes currently has a narrow edge as the team's second point guard on the board after LaMelo Ball, according to NBA sources," Marc Berman of the New York Post said.

While playing for Ratiopharm Ulm in Germany last season, Hayes provided 11.6 points and 5.4 assists per game.

Granted, that production might mean Hayes doesn't fall to New York.

"Hayes could be the draft's most complete guard if he's able to keep improving his shooting," Wasserman said of the 19-year-old prospect. "Otherwise, he's a stud passer and efficient finisher who's proved he can be useful defensively."

But the Knicks can hold out hope for Edwards, Ball, Wiseman and four others—namely wing Deni Avdija, Dayton forward Obi Toppin, Auburn forward Isaac Okoro and USC big Onyeka Okongwu, among others—to be picked earlier.

If both Ball and Hayes are gone, the Knicks can target a point guard later on. They also have the No. 27 overall pick acquired from the Los Angeles Clippers in the Marcus Morris trade.

Begley said New York has expressed "degrees of interest" in point guards Kira Lewis Jr. (Alabama), Cole Anthony (North Carolina) and Theo Maledon (France).

Should the right opportunity arise, however, the Knicks would likely be thrilled to leave the 2020 draft with Ball or Hayes.

