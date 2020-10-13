2020 NBA Draft: Ranking the Top 5 Prospects at Every Position

5 of 5

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

5. Xavier Tillman Sr. (Michigan State, PF/C, Junior)

Elevator pitch: Tillman led the nation in defensive and overall box plus-minus, and it's easy to picture his special IQ, effort and unselfishness translating in a supporting role. Only three NCAA players have ever averaged 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks: Tim Duncan, Bo Outlaw and Tillman.

Analysis: Drafting Tillman means accepting a big who won't create or generate much offense. However, he'll add value as a cutter (80th percentile) and short-roll passer. He'll move the ball and finish efficiently within the offense.

Tillman will earn his money with hustle and defense. Coaches will love his ability to make reads in pick-and-roll coverage and rotations from off the ball. IQ is more important than tools for defense, and one could make the case that Tillman possesses the highest defensive IQ in the draft.

Developing into a threatening spot-up shooter (13 3PTM as a junior) could help turn Tillman into a quality starter for the right team.

4. Jalen Smith (Maryland, PF/C, Sophomore)

Elevator pitch: Ten NBA players in 2019-20 averaged at least a block and three-pointer: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid, Brook Lopez, Kristaps Porzingis, Karl-Anthony Towns, John Collins, LaMarcus Aldridge, Myles Turner and Maxi Kleber. Smith seems like a lock to eventually join this club of valuable bigs.

Analysis: Smith improved his body and shooting, and it led to him finishing 67.2 percent of his shots around the basket, an 18.6 rebounding percentage, 2.4 blocks per game and 32 threes in 31 games. He ranked in the 94th percentile in putbacks and the 99th percentile in transition.

I'm not confident in teams being able to run offense through Smith in the post, given his limitations as a creator and passer.

But even if his offensive skill set never evolves from here, a team can bank on adding a stretch big who'll also provide toughness, energy and activity at the rim. It's not a common combination of strengths, and the bigs who possess them are valued.

3. James Wiseman (Memphis, C, Freshman)

Elevator pitch: Wiseman's measurements (7'1", 240 pounds, 7'6" wingspan) nearly mirror Joel Embiid's out of college (7'0", 240 pounds, 7'6" wingspan), and Wiseman may have a quicker, bouncier jump around the basket. How can his tools and athleticism not translate to easy baskets and shot-blocking?

Analysis: We learned little about Wiseman at Memphis, where he played just three games, dominating two inferior mid-major opponents and having some trouble against Oregon. But there have been enough scouting opportunities during his high school days to get a feel for his strengths and flaws.

He'll always be a giant lob target and high-percentage scorer in the paint with his length and coordination. And though not polished, he has decent touch around the key on shorter jumpers. The question is how much he develops his post moves, shooting and passing from here. Because at this stage, he isn't a trustworthy-enough option to feature on non-catch-and-score opportunities.

Defensively, he'll have to get better making pick-and-roll reads away from the basket. But even a lower-IQ defender can make the game tougher on offenses with 7'1" size, 7'6" length and mobility.

2. Obi Toppin (Dayton, PF/C, Sophomore)

Elevator pitch: Toppin led the nation in dunks while also shooting 39.0 percent from three. His athleticism and skill set are translatable, and together, they're valuable in today's league.

Analysis: There is so much enthusiasm over Toppin's offense that teams don't seem alarmed about his suspect defense. The explosiveness and coordination should continue translating to easy baskets, and his shot and passing are both pluses for a big.

Only Anthony Edwards seems to possess more scoring potential than Toppin, who'll be significantly more efficient, likely to shoot in the 50-60 percent range from the floor.

His team just has to find ways to mask his limited lateral quickness, which likely means playing Toppin at center. There, he could use his athleticism to block shots, and he won't be forced to guard the perimeter as much.

1. Onyeka Okongwu (USC, C, Freshman)

Elevator pitch: Okongwu deserves top-five looks for his potential to serve as both a featured scorer and defensive anchor. He's more skilled than Wiseman with far greater upside in rim protection compared to Toppin.

Analysis: Skeptics still have Okongwu in the Nos. 5-8 range of the draft, with his floor being the selling point. At worst, a team gets an athletic finisher and active rim protector with enough foot speed to switch and guard in space.

But I see more offensive upside. He ranked in the 94th percentile out of post-ups, and not just by going over his shoulder with hook shots. Okongwu has terrific footwork to create and touch with both hands. He can get himself high-percentage looks one-on-one. And though he didn't take many jump shots, he hit 15-of-35 in the half court and 72.0 percent of his free throws.

It's understandable why certain teams with established centers may be hesitant to draft Okongwu. But after the first two or three picks, the teams that aren't set at the position could see the best player available.

Stats courtesy of Synergy Sports, Sports-Reference.com