    Dwight Howard, Kyle Kuzma, Lakers Players Celebrate Championship in Hollywood

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 21, 2020

    Los Angeles Lakers' Dwight Howard (39) is defended by Denver Nuggets' Gary Harris, right, during the first half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Lakers' championship celebration does not appear to be ending anytime soon. 

    TMZ Sports captured Dwight Howard, Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Dion Waiters outside Los Angeles' Delilah restaurant for a celebration Tuesday.

    Rappers Tyga and YG were also spotted at the celebration, which appeared to mostly be a lowkey affair with significant others.

    Howard, Caldwell-Pope and Waiters did not wear masks to the venue, a violation of the city's mask mandate. Other players in attendance were shown wearing masks.

    The team previously checked into The Mansion at MGM Grand in Las Vegas to celebrate, largely keeping themselves away from the public while still getting a chance to celebrate.

