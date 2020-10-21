    T-Wolves' Gersson Rosas Says There Isn't a Clear No. 1 Pick in 2020 NBA Draft

    FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2013, file photo, Dallas Mavericks general manager Gersson Rosas walks off the stage after an NBA basketball news conference in Dallas. A person with knowledge of the process tells The Associated Press that the Minnesota Timberwolves have decided to hire Rosas as president of basketball operations. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday, May 1, because the team had yet to announce the hire of Rosas, who has been a finalist for the top job with several other NBA teams. He had a three-month stint as general manager of the Mavericks in 2013, before resigning and returning to the Rockets, (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
    With the 2020 NBA draft four weeks away, the Minnesota Timberwolves don't appear to have settled on who they will take with the first overall pick.

    Addressing reporters Wednesday, T-Wolves president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas said there isn't a clear-cut No. 1 pick in this year's class:

    "There's no guy that has separated himself from the pack from public or external view, but I'm very confident that as we go through this process, the talent will rise to the top. And we'll be confident about identifying one guy as the best guy, the best talented player with the most upside and most ability for our organization. So, we're in the process of that."

    The 2020 draft class is generally considered weaker when compared to last year when Zion Williamson and Ja Morant were unquestionably the top two players.

    B/R's Jonathan Wasserman wrote that at least one NBA executive thinks this could be "one of the wildest, most unpredictable drafts in over 20 years" because no one seems to be sure about any of the players available.

    Wasserman has LaMelo Ball ranked as the top prospect on his latest big board but did cite some potential drawbacks to his game: "I'm banking on his creation and setup passing fueling quality-starter value at the least, but I'm also betting on his shot-making and body to improve and help his scoring potential."

    Other potential candidates to be taken first overall include Killian Hayes, Onyeka Okongwu and Anthony Edwards.

    Minnesota has a lot at stake with the top pick. The organization has gone all-in on Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell as its top two stars, but filling out the roster around that duo will be essential to getting this franchise back into playoff contention in the Western Conference.

    The Timberwolves have only made the playoffs and had a winning record once (2017-18) in the last 15 seasons. They have finished last in the Northwest Division in nine of the past 11 seasons.

