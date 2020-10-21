Panthers Reportedly Set to Reopen Facility After 0 Positive COVID-19 Tests

Jason E. Miczek/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly set to reopen their team facilities Wednesday and remain on track to visit the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 7 on Sunday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on the Panthers' latest round of negative COVID-19 tests.

The Panthers announced Monday they were going to work virtually for two days after an unconfirmed positive coronavirus test result. Offensive lineman Michael Schofield was later placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list.

"I told our staff take this time with no distractions to go back and really watch yesterday's game, watch the weeks before. Let's find a way to improve in the areas where we haven't played well," head coach Matt Rhule said. "So provided that we're back in there on Wednesday, I'm hoping there will be just some time for some introspection."

Carolina suffered a 23-16 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, which snapped its three-game winning streak and dropped its record to 3-3.

The NFL is working to avoid any further widespread COVID-19 outbreaks after the Week 4 and Week 5 schedules were overhauled because of positive tests. Most notably, the Tennessee Titans recorded 24 positives during the period from Sept. 24 through Oct. 11.

Tennessee returned to action Oct. 13 against the Buffalo Bills and also played Sunday against the Houston Texans. They won both games and haven't dealt with any additional coronavirus setbacks.

The NFL had made it through the regular season's first three weeks without issue.

Teams, including the Panthers over the past few days, have started to take a more cautious approach by immediately moving preparations into a virtual format when the first sign of a positive test pops up.

Carolina has a busy stretch ahead as they visit the Saints on Sunday and then host the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday.

It still has a bye available in Week 13 to facilitate any possible schedule changes, but for now the Panthers remain on track to play New Orleans.