    Cody Bellinger Says He May Keep New Toe Tap HR Celebration for Rest of Career

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorOctober 21, 2020

    Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger celebrates his two-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    Eric Gay/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger broke out a new toe-tap home run celebration in Game 1 of the World Series, and it may be here to stay, per comments relayed by Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register/Southern California Newspaper Group: 

    Bellinger suffered a dislocated right shoulder after an aggressive arm-slam celebration with Enrique Hernandez following his game-winning home run in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves:

    The 2019 National League MVP didn't miss any time, but he played it safe on Tuesday after smacking a two-run homer against the Tampa Bay Rays to give his team a 2-0 advantage:

    Bellinger now has four home runs and 12 RBI in 13 playoff games, and his efforts helped L.A. win Game 1 of the Fall Classic by an 8-3 score.

    Game 2 of the World Series will be Wednesday at 8:08 p.m. ET in Arlington, Texas' Globe Life Field.

