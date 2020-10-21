Video: Natalie Portman Announces Name for New Los Angeles Women's Soccer Team

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Angel City FC it is.

Actress Natalie Portman appeared on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and revealed the women's soccer team she is helping bring to Los Angeles in 2022 will be named Angel City FC.

"A group of us became really passionate about women's soccer because we have the best players in the world in the United States in the most popular sport in the world," she said. "So we got together and we are bringing Angel City FC, the women's soccer team for Los Angeles, to L.A. in 2022."

It's hard to argue with her assessment of American players being the best in the world when it comes to women's soccer. The U.S. women's national team is four-time World Cup champions and took home the last two in 2015 and 2019.

Many of the team's players have become household names as a result of the success, including Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan, Julie Ertz and more.

In July, the National Women's Soccer League announced there will be a professional women's soccer team in Los Angeles in 2022 thanks to a majority woman-founded ownership group led by Portman.

The ownership's group also included Serena Williams, Mia Hamm, Julie Foudy and Abby Wambach, as well as actors Uzo Aduba, Jessica Chastain, America Ferrera, Jennifer Garner and Eva Longoria.

Angel City FC will be the 11th team in the NWSL, which currently has nine clubs. Racing Louisville FC will join the league in 2021 as the 10th team.