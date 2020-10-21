    Video: Natalie Portman Announces Name for New Los Angeles Women's Soccer Team

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 21, 2020

    FILE - In this March 2, 2020, file photo, actress Natalie Portman speaks at the launch of the Fifth Annual Make March Matter fundraising campaign for Children's Hospital Los Angeles, in Los Angeles. Natalie Portman and venture capitalist Kara Nortman lead a group that will bring a National Women's Soccer League team to the Los Angeles area in 2022. The team, tentatively named Angel City FC, will bring the league to 11 teams. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
    Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

    Angel City FC it is.

    Actress Natalie Portman appeared on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and revealed the women's soccer team she is helping bring to Los Angeles in 2022 will be named Angel City FC.

    "A group of us became really passionate about women's soccer because we have the best players in the world in the United States in the most popular sport in the world," she said. "So we got together and we are bringing Angel City FC, the women's soccer team for Los Angeles, to L.A. in 2022." 

    It's hard to argue with her assessment of American players being the best in the world when it comes to women's soccer. The U.S. women's national team is four-time World Cup champions and took home the last two in 2015 and 2019.

    Many of the team's players have become household names as a result of the success, including Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan, Julie Ertz and more.

    In July, the National Women's Soccer League announced there will be a professional women's soccer team in Los Angeles in 2022 thanks to a majority woman-founded ownership group led by Portman.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The ownership's group also included Serena Williams, Mia Hamm, Julie Foudy and Abby Wambach, as well as actors Uzo Aduba, Jessica Chastain, America Ferrera, Jennifer Garner and Eva Longoria.

    Angel City FC will be the 11th team in the NWSL, which currently has nine clubs. Racing Louisville FC will join the league in 2021 as the 10th team.

    Related

      ‘Nigerian government are killers’ – Manchester United’s Ighalo condemns #LekkiMassacre #unarmed #EndPoliceBrutalityInNigeriaNow

      ‘Nigerian government are killers’ – Manchester United’s Ighalo condemns #LekkiMassacre #unarmed #EndPoliceBrutalityInNigeriaNow
      World Football logo
      World Football

      ‘Nigerian government are killers’ – Manchester United’s Ighalo condemns #LekkiMassacre #unarmed #EndPoliceBrutalityInNigeriaNow

      Goal
      via Goal

      Barcelona star Fati continuing to learn from Messi after making Champions League history

      Barcelona star Fati continuing to learn from Messi after making Champions League history
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Barcelona star Fati continuing to learn from Messi after making Champions League history

      Goal
      via Goal

      European Premier League would 'become boring' as Uefa condemns plans

      European Premier League would 'become boring' as Uefa condemns plans
      World Football logo
      World Football

      European Premier League would 'become boring' as Uefa condemns plans

      Evening Standard
      via Evening Standard

      Man Utd Beat PSG 2-1 in Thrilling Finish

      Man Utd Beat PSG 2-1 in Thrilling Finish
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Man Utd Beat PSG 2-1 in Thrilling Finish

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report