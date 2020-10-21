Lakers' LeBron James Lauds Dodgers' Team Effort in WS Game 1 Win vs. Rays

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

From one champion to some athletes who could be the next ones, LeBron James took the time to praise members of the Los Angeles Dodgers after their victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday.

The King called out Clayton Kershaw, Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger as he congratulated his neighbors on the 8-3 win.

"The whole team was simply damn good!" he wrote.

Kershaw struck out eight in six innings of one-run ball, with the only score coming on a home run from Kevin Kiermaier. Betts was 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a single and a walk, and Bellinger hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning.

Game 2 of the World Series is Wednesday at 8:08 p.m. ET.