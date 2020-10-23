Potential Landing Spots for John Ross After Bengals WR Requests Trade

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

John Ross III wants out of Cincinnati. The Bengals wide receiver is discontented with his lack of snaps and made that clear via his agent, Brad Cicala, as the NFL Network's Mike Garofalo reported Tuesday, two weeks before the Nov. 3 trade deadline.

While the 25-year-old has flashed plenty of talent, he hasn't quite panned out.

In 2017, Ross posted a record 4.22-second 40-yard dash time, which spiked his draft stock, and the Bengals selected him with the ninth pick.

As a rookie, Ross didn't record a reception while he battled knee and shoulder injuries, and was a healthy scratch for multiple games. During 2018 and 2019, the Washington product posted all-or-nothing stat lines, as shown by his 10 touchdown receptions and 15 drops.

It's clear Ross can find the end zone and use his speed to extend plays. Yet he must show more consistency with his hands to earn a quarterback's trust, as he has a 41.5 percent catch rate.

Perhaps Ross can develop with more targets in a different offense. He may also need better quarterback play. With that in mind, we'll take a look at three ideal trade destinations for him amid a contract season.

New England Patriots

Steven Senne/Associated Press/Associated Press

The Patriots need outside speed. At 34, Julian Edelman can still make some shifty moves out of the slot, but he won't run away from defenders. If opponents double-team him, quarterback Cam Newton doesn't have a viable secondary option at wide receiver or tight end.

N'Keal Harry could serve as a big target (6'4", 225 lbs), but he hasn't turned into a solid perimeter threat. He's logged 18 receptions for 166 yards and a touchdown in his second year, and Ross could help the possession wide receiver by complementing him with elusiveness.

Damiere Byrd has started in four out of five games and caught 17 passes for 217 yards. He also lists second on the team in the latter category behind Edelman, which further illustrates a need for a No. 2 wideout.

Earlier in his career, Newton struggled with ball placement and accuracy, though he's completed 68.1 percent of his passes this year, which would be a career high if the season ended today and good news for Ross.

Under his 2018 offensive coordinator, Norv Turner, Newton experienced success throwing to DJ Moore, a 6'0", 210-pound quick-twitch wideout. He could have similar results with Ross, who's comparable in height (5'11") and has world-class speed and something to prove, just like the Patriots quarterback.

Seattle Seahawks

John Froschauer/Associated Press

Ross played collegiate football at Washington, where he broke out for 81 receptions, 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns during his redshirt junior campaign. He can head back to the state and link up with the hottest quarterback through the season's first six weeks.

Russell Wilson leads the league in touchdown passes (19) and sports a 72.8 completion percentage. He's also a significant upgrade over any quarterback who teamed with Ross in Cincinnati. The fourth-year target could thrive in an offense that can use him in three-wide receiver sets.

DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett have blossomed over the last two seasons. While they deserve credit for their playmaking skills, Wilson aids their progress with pinpoint accuracy and ball placement.

The Seahawks aren't hurting for another target, as they have the fourth-ranked aerial attack. But according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Seattle is one of the multiple teams interested in free-agent receiver Antonio Brown.

If Brown leans toward a different team when his suspension for several violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy ends after Week 8, or the Seahawks go in another direction, Ross can mix in with Metcalf and Lockett. Both incumbent wideouts take a significant number of snaps in the slot, leaving room for a playmaker on the outside in place of David Moore.

As a four-time All-Pro, Brown is clearly more established than Ross, though the 32-year-old's past includes sexual-assault and rape accusations brought against him. The Bengals receiver wouldn't bring a distraction to a 5-0 team with a chance at a Super Bowl run.

Washington Football Team

Daniel Kucin Jr./Associated Press

Ross would likely see the most opportunities with the Washington Football Team. Among the club's wide receivers, August addition Dontrelle Inman lists second in targets (27), receptions (17) and yards (148).

Beyond him, rookie fourth-rounder Antonio Gandy-Golden needs time to develop. In five outings, while on the field for 65 offensive snaps, he's recorded one catch for three yards.

Most importantly, Washington desperately needs more chunk passing plays, as the club is tied for 28th in yards gained per pass attempt (6.1). In his third season, Ross averaged 18.1 yards per reception. Even with his drop issues, he can reward an offense with big plays by going vertical or racking up yards after the catch and complement No. 1 wideout Terry McLaurin.

In 2019, Kyle Allen threw for 3,322 yards, 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions with a 62 percent completion rate as a first-time starter while in Carolina with coaches Norv and Scott Turner. The third-year signal-caller can improve on those numbers under Scott Turner, now Washington's offensive coordinator, with a potentially dynamic playmaker in tow.

Washington could use Ross in a variety of ways to optimize his best asset: speed. Turner's game plan should feature some jet sweeps, end-arounds and screens to isolate Ross in space.