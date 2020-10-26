    Report: Panthers' Christian McCaffrey a 'Long Shot' for Falcons Game with Injury

    Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) rushes for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. The Panthers are eager to get Christian McCaffrey back on the field after he has missed four games with a high ankle sprain. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
    Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

    Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is considered a "long shot" to play Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, though the Panthers "haven't ruled him out and he's pushing to play. He'll work his way back into practice and see if he can make enough progress."  

    The 2019 All-Pro, who led the league in touches (403), yards from scrimmage (2,392) and total touchdowns (19) last season, has spent the past five weeks on injured reserve after suffering a high ankle sprain in the second half of the Panthers' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2. Through four seasons in the league, he had never missed a game until Week 3.

    Despite not appearing in the Panthers' following four games, McCaffrey is the Panthers' second-leading rusher behind Mike Davis heading into Week 8. He tallied 156 yards on 41 attempts with four touchdowns through two weeks. 

    NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the 24-year-old was "close" heading into the Week 7 game against the New Orleans Saints, but the team was "staying cautious" with a Thursday night matchup against the Falcons quickly following. 

    The Panthers have Trenton Cannon slotted in behind Davis, who carries the primary scoring load for Carolina in McCaffrey's absence. 

