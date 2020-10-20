    Raiders News: Marcus Mariota Designated for Return from IR After Injury

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 20, 2020
    Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) throws a ball during an NFL football training camp practice Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    John Locher/Associated Press

    The Las Vegas Raiders will have more quarterback depth with Marcus Mariota set to return from injury this week. 

    Per Albert Breer of The MMQB, the Raiders designated Mariota to return from the injured reserve Tuesday. 

    Mariota was placed on injured reserve Sept. 7 with an undisclosed injury. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the 2014 Heisman Trophy winner had been "severely limited" in practice due to a strained pec. 

    The Raiders signed Mariota to a two-year deal worth $17.6 million in March. He told KHON-TV (h/t ESPN's Paul Gutierrez) after signing that the Raiders were still Derek Carr's team and he was looking "to be a part of a team that I felt could bring out the best in me."

    Nathan Peterman has served as Carr's backup for Las Vegas' first five games of the season. Carr has taken all of the team's offensive snaps thus far. He leads the NFL with a 73.1 completion percentage, ranks sixth with 288.4 passing yards per game and is tied for eighth with 11 touchdowns. 

    Mariota is in his first season with the Raiders after spending five years with the Tennessee Titans. The 26-year-old is 29-32 in 61 career starts and has thrown for 13,207 yards, 76 touchdowns and 44 interceptions. 

    The Raiders (3-2) will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. 

