Blake Griffin Trade Rumors: Pistons Not Expected to Have Strong Market for Star

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 20, 2020

    Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin brings the ball up court during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

    If the Detroit Pistons try to shop Blake Griffin in a trade this offseason, the potential return they might receive isn't likely to be significant.

    ESPN's Zach Lowe reported on the most recent episode of The Lowe Post podcast (h/t HoopsHype.com) that the Pistons could have a market for Griffin, but added he doesn't "think it's gonna be strong."

    Detroit acquired Griffin from the Los Angeles Clippers in January 2018 and had arguably the best year of his career in his first full season with the team. The Oklahoma alum averaged 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists and shot 36.2 percent from three-point range in 75 games in 2018-19. 

    Griffin's value would seem to be at its lowest point after injuries limited the six-time All-Star to 18 games last season. 

    After Detroit's first-round playoff loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in April 2019, Griffin had an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee that kept him out for the first 10 games of the 2019-20 season. 

    When Griffin was able to play, he looked like a diminished version of his former self. The 31-year-old averaged a career-low 15.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. He only made 35.2 percent of his field goal attempts. 

    Griffin is owed $36.6 million next season and has a $38.96 million player option for 2021-22.

    The Pistons have the potential to enter a full-scale rebuild this offseason with nearly $59 million in salary coming off the books. Griffin, Derrick Rose and Tony Snell, who has a $12.2 million player option, will be their three highest-paid players. 

    Detroit currently owns the No. 7 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft after going 20-46 in 2019-20. The franchise has finished with a record over .500 once since the 2008-09 season. 

