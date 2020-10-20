    UFC's Mike Perry Denies Physically Abusing Ex-Wife; Mother's 911 Call Released

    UFC fighter Mike Perry denied abusing his ex-wife after a 911 call by Perry's mother leaked in which she said she was scared for her life.

    "First and foremost, I did not put my hands on my ex at any point in our short-term marriage," Perry's statement read. "Secondly, I have already admitted to having an issue with alcohol and I have been part of an intensive rehab program that was able to help address not only that but also helped me with anger management. After the completion of the course, I have realized that I have said some things in the past that do not put me and what I stand for in the best of light and for that I apologize."

    Perry's ex-wife, Danielle Nickerson, told MMA Junkie's Simon Samano that she was abused "a handful of times" during her relationship with Perry. Nickerson said Perry "ground-and-pounded” her on the morning of Feb. 10, causing her to fear for her life and flee to a neighbor's house. She was then picked up by Perry's mother, who called 911 when Perry showed up at her house.

    “It was like a movie,” Nickerson said. “You’re like, this isn’t my life. What is happening right now? I (thought) if I don’t leave and run out of this house, I will die.”

    TMZ obtained the 911 call, in which Perry's mother says her son has a "temper" and is "violent." 

    "My son is out in the driveway, and he’s violent right now, and I’m scared for my life, and I don’t know what he’s going to do," Perry's mother, Sabra Young, says on the call. "He’s revving his engine right now. His wife is inside my house, and I’m afraid he’s going to hurt her."

    Perry has a history of violence outside the Octagon. A video showed the MMA fighter punching an elderly man during an altercation at a Texas restaurant, and he was also alleged to have been in an altercation with a woman and used a racial slur. 

