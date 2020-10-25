Elias Beats Jeff Hardy Via DQ After Getting Hit by Guitar at WWE Hell in a Cell

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Elias defeated Jeff Hardy in a grudge match as part of Sunday night's WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

Having already hit a Twist of Fate, Hardy was in position for a Swanton Bomb before Elias rolled to the outside. The musician grabbed his guitar and was poised to slam it over his rival's back, but The Charismatic Enigma had other plans.

Hardy stole the guitar and hit Elias to draw a disqualification.

The issues between the two men started on the Oct. 12 edition of Raw during a Triple Threat match between Hardy, AJ Styles and Seth Rollins.

With Hardy potentially about to score the win, Elias surprisingly appeared and hit him from behind with his guitar, which allowed Styles to score the victory.

Both Hardy and Elias were moved from SmackDown to Raw as part of the recent WWE draft, and the latter's return set the stage for their rivalry and match at Hell in a Cell.

When asked why he attacked Hardy, the musician pointed to an incident that occurred on May 29 on SmackDown. In the middle of the tournament to determine a new intercontinental champion, Elias was hit by a car outside the WWE Performance Center.

That forced Elias to be removed from the tournament and also left him on the shelf with an injury. It initially looked as though Hardy was responsible for the accident, but it was later determined that he was framed.

Although no resolution was reached, it was widely assumed Sheamus set up The Charismatic Enigma since the veteran Superstars were embroiled in a feud at the time.

On the heels of his attack on Hardy, Elias shifted the focus toward his music on Monday's Raw, when he played a song from his upcoming album. He was ready to perform an encore in the Thunderdome, but his rival emerged and attempted to hit him with a guitar.

After Hardy interrupted his performance, Elias vowed to make the former WWE champion pay by beating him in a match at Hell in a Cell.

Sunday marked Elias' first match since May and provided him with the significant opportunity of facing a future WWE Hall of Famer on the pay-per-view stage.

By virtue of his victory, Elias now has a ton of momentum on his side and could be poised for a major push on the red brand.

