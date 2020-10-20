    Khabib Says Conor McGregor Fight Makes Sense If 'Notorious' Beats Poirier at 155

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 20, 2020

    Conor McGregor, left, and Khabib Nurmagomedov throw punches during a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    John Locher/Associated Press

    Khabib Nurmagomedov is open to a rematch with Conor McGregor, provided the Irishman wins his next fight and does so at 155 pounds.

    During an appearance on the Real Quick With Mike Swick Podcast (h/t MMA Fighting's Steven Marrocco), Khabib said the following regarding another clash with McGregor: "If he beats [Dustin Poirier] at 155, it makes sense, but if they fight at 170, how can you fight at 170 and next fight you can fight at 155? They want to make everything easy. If you want to take the easy way, you never deserve the next title shot."

    McGregor tweeted last week that he has accepted a fight against Poirier on Jan. 23:

    Meanwhile, Khabib will defend the UFC lightweight championship against interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 on Saturday.

                

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

