    Travis Kelce: Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy Has Taken My Career to 'A Whole Other Level'

    Jenna CiccotelliContributor IIIOctober 20, 2020

    Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

    After the television cameras caught Travis Kelce with his arm around Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy during the Chiefs' 26-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Monday, the tight end took to Twitter to offer more praise for his coach.

    "Love getting to work with this guy every day!!" Kelce tweeted postgame. "He's taken my career to a whole other level! One of the best in the game!!"

    Bieniemy, who played under Chiefs coach Andy Reid in Philadelphia, was hired to join his staff in Kansas City as the running backs coach in 2013. He was promoted to his current role in January 2018 and in his first season produced an offense that led the league in yards per game and points scored, a year before they won the Super Bowl.

