NBA Free Agents 2020: Latest Rumors on Fred VanVleet, Bogdan Bogdanovic, More

The Miami Heat's trip to the 2020 NBA finals wouldn't have happened without their move to acquire Jimmy Butler in the preceding offseason. This year's free-agent market isn't as juicy, but it still features some players with intriguing value.

While some teams are in win-now mode, others are preparing for the future. Much of that preparation is likely to factor in Giannis Antetokounmpo, who could hit unrestricted free agency in 2021. As such, many front offices hope to maintain cap flexibility while building out an enticing situation for the 25-year-old MVP.

Of this year's free agents, Fred VanVleet is the biggest name, while players like Bogdan Bogdanovic, Jerami Grant and Derrick Jones are interesting role players.

Can the Toronto Raptors Afford VanVleet?

Like much of the NBA, the Raptors want a chance at Antetokounmpo in 2021, but that puts a limit on how much they can afford to pay the surging VanVleet. Per ESPN's Bobby Marks, Toronto can offer around $80 million over four years and remain in the running for Antetokounmpo.

That might not be enough to ensure a return. At 26 years old, VanVleet's scoring numbers have risen in each consecutive season in the NBA. In 2019-20, he averaged 17.6 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 39.0 percent from deep on 6.9 attempts per game.

The New York Knicks are in the midst of rebuilding and establishing a legitimate team culture, but it's hard to establish a modern system without shooters. VanVleet's 39.0 percent success rate from three isn't league-leading by any means, but no current Knick shot over 36.2 percent from range in 2019-20. One has to imagine that, with a roster full of so many expendable players, New York will try to lock down a high-upside gunner with a winning mentality.

Bucks Beget Bogdanovic

No one is really sure what the Sacramento Kings intend to do this offseason. They have a new general manager, Monte McNair, and restricted free agent Bogdan Bogdanovic presents one of his biggest decisions.

Like VanVleet, Bogdanovic has improved each season and boasts playmaking upside. But one can't be sure how highly McNair will value his talents compared to other teams. Among those likely to compete for his services, The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania reports the Milwaukee Bucks are a "strong suitor."

The fit is sensible. To keep Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee will need to surround him with better playmakers. Aside from Khris Middleton, the Bucks are devoid of offensive versatility and creativity. Bogdanovic fits both those needs and could be avidly pursued by a team desperate to appease its franchise cornerstone.

The Miami Heat's Wing Conundrum

The Heat also want to contend for Antetokounmpo next offseason, but they also have a taste for championship contention. With a road likely made bumpier by a Brooklyn Nets team fielding both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant for the first time, Miami must keep the pedal on the gas and retool.

While the Heat will probably try to re-sign Goran Dragic, the same cannot be said for Jones. He went from playing 23.3 minutes per game in the regular season to just 6.5 in the playoffs, suggesting limitations when they matter most. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson reports that Jones may not be among the Heat's priorities this offseason.

Instead, Jackson mentions that Miami may look to pursue Grant. Coming off a stellar season in which he continued to show versatility at both ends of the floor, the 6'8" forward is likely to attract many suitors. The Heat have less money than others to offer (the same $9.3 million through a mid-level exception that Grant is expected to opt out of in Denver), but they will at least try to sway the 26-year-old with location and championship contention.