Clayton Kershaw to Start Game 1 of 2020 World Series for Dodgers vs. Rays

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Lefthander Clayton Kershaw will start Game 1 of the World Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers, per the Los Angeles Times' Bill Shaikin.

The Tampa Bay Rays announced earlier Monday that righthander Tyler Glasnow will get the call when the series starts at Globe Life Field on Tuesday at 8:09 p.m. ET.

As the Dodgers head to their third World Series in four years following a 3-1 series comeback against the Atlanta Braves, Kershaw will make his third career Game 1 championship start. He fanned 11 batters through seven innings, giving up just one run to the Houston Astros in 2017, and a year later allowed five runs in four innings to the Boston Red Sox.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner and eight-time All-Star is getting the ball for the fourth time this postseason, with three starts under his belt. He has gone 2-1 in those three outings, allowing seven runs and 16 hits while striking out 23 through 19 innings with a 3.32 ERA.

After a standout performance in Game 2 of the wild card series—Kershaw gave up just three hits in eight innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, striking out 13 and walking just one—the road got harder for the 32-year-old. Against the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the NLDS, he gave up three runs in six innings in a 6-5 victory, while his third start, Game 4 of the NLCS against the Braves, saw him last six innings with seven hits, four runs and just four strikeouts.