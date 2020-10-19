Bret Hart Rips Goldberg; Wyatt, Bliss Tweet to Retribution; Rumors on Ben Carter

ERIK S. LESSER/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Bret Hart Rips Goldberg Again

It's no secret Bret Hart isn't a huge fan of Goldberg—and for good reason. Goldberg's kick to Hart's head at Starrcade in 1999 essentially ended his career and cost him around $15 million in guaranteed money he would have been paid upon WCW's dissolution.

On the latest episode of Confessions Of The Hitman (h/t WrestlingInc), Hart again ripped into Goldberg's lack of in-ring acumen:

"[Goldberg] was a gorilla. [Goldberg] was a guy that nobody seemed to have taught how wrestling really works. He seemed to think he could just pick a guy up and just slam him through the mat as hard as you could and that was good wrestling. But I always liked Bill as a person. His wrestling, his workrate was 0/10. Like, everything he did hurt—everything! He could tie up with you and hurt you. He'd tie up with himself and hurt himself!

"Bill was one of those types of guys that I don't think understood ever that it's supposed to look like it hurt but it's not supposed really hurt. And he had so many people praising him because he'd run you over like a car. Like, he'd football tackle you with no pads on. He's all jacked up and roided up, and he's about 280 lbs. You might as well have a real car just drive over top of you. He'd line up and just run you down, knock you down, and hurt guys. I asked, 'how does he do that without hurting everybody?' And everybody he worked with would come to the back holding their ribs. Guys would have tears in their eyes from how much pain they were in, and he was a really reckless and dangerous guy to wrestle."

These aren't particularly new talking points. Hart has been critical of Goldberg for more than two decades now, though he has maintained no issue with him on a personal level.

It's hard to blame Hart. WCW was able to cut ties with him just months before going out of business, absolving the company of the $15 million check he would have been due—all because Goldberg was an unsafe worker pushed by the company after minimal training.

None of that has stopped Goldberg from being one of the most popular wrestlers in history, so much so that WWE is paying him stacks of money to keep coming back well into his 50s.

Alexa, Bray Tweet at Retribution

To most fans, The Fiend-Alexa Bliss storyline represents the best WWE has to offer. Retribution offers...the opposite of that.

With both on the Raw brand, it seems like the two may wind up mixing it up sooner rather than later:

No one quite knows what the future looks like for Retribution or Bliss/Wyatt, but a program together would certainly help the former more than the latter. Retribution has yet to find a way to connect with audiences on the screen, thanks in large part to an odd introduction and questionable name choices like Slapjack and T-Bar.

Mustafa Ali's presence as Retribution's leader may give them some much-needed help in winning over fans, but WWE's going to be scrambling to save this storyline barring a change.

Ben Carter Signs With WWE

Miro confirmed Ben Carter chose to sign with WWE on his Twitch channel, a move Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter said came due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Independent wrestlers have been unable to make appearances across the globe because of travel restrictions, and with independent dates being sparse, Carter sought the security of WWE.

The Brit had made several appearances on AEW television in recent months, particularly on AEW Dark. It's unclear whether the company offered him a full-time contract. AEW has been limiting the amount of full-time deals given to talent during the pandemic, often signing certain independent talents to deals for a few appearances.