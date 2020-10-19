Browns Lead NFL Contenders Who Received a Wake-Up Call in Week 6

1 of 5

Don Wright/Associated Press

The rebuilt Browns might still have too much talent and momentum to blow an uncharacteristically strong start to 2020, but that organization hasn't earned a lot of trust this century, and it's pretty concerning that Cleveland has now been outscored 76-13 in two blowout losses to the division-rival Steelers and Baltimore Ravens.

Is that an indication the Browns will be relegated to the wild-card picture at best? The Steelers and Ravens appear to have their number, and their four wins thus far have come against opponents who are a combined 7-15-1 this season.

Third-year Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield padded his numbers against defensively inept opponents in Weeks 2, 3 and 4 but has struggled mightily against Baltimore, Pittsburgh and the Indianapolis Colts' elite defenses. That could be a bad omen when you consider that three of their last five regular-season games come against the Ravens, Steelers and Tennessee Titans.

Mayfield completed just 10 passes, was sacked four times and threw two interceptions, and the Cleveland defense hardly showed up for Sunday's 38-7 loss to Pittsburgh.

But again, the Browns are far from done. They're 4-2, and fans can hope that those ugly losses might help build character. Both at least came on the road, and it's worth noting that Mayfield has been battling a rib injury. He was benched after three quarters with head coach Kevin Stefanski saying after the game, per ESPN's Jim Trotter: "I didn't want to see him get hit one more time."

The good news is the schedule eases up a fair bit over the course of the next six weeks. The bad news is that means it'll be tough for the Browns to prove they're the real deal before December. They blew their first two opportunities this year.