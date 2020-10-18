    Odell Beckham Jr. Throwing Helmet Was 'Normal Frustration,' Says Browns HC

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 18, 2020

    Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13), center, yells to teammates on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
    Don Wright/Associated Press

    Odell Beckham Jr. could be seen visibly upset with his teammates and at one point throwing his helmet and removing his cleats during the Cleveland Browns' 38-7 loss to their divisional rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. 

    After the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski called it "normal frustration when you come out and get beat like that," per Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. 

    Fellow wideout Jarvis Landry also defended Beckham:

    Beckham has been demonstrative on the sidelines in the past, from arguing with coaches and teammates to a series of run-ins with kicking nets, so any perceived outbursts will garner more media attention than they might regarding other players.  

    In this case, however, it sounds as though his coaches and teammates weren't too bothered.

    There were bigger issues after Sunday's blowout loss. The defense played poorly, for one, and Baker Mayfield threw two interceptions and was benched in favor of Case Keenum. Mayfield did come into the game fighting through a chest injury, and Stefanski told reporters after the game that he would remain the starter so long as he was healthy in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

    "I didn't want to see him get hit one more time," Stefanski said of pulling Mayfield.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    "Baker will start as long as he's healthy, and I think he will be," he added. 

    So the Browns could have come out of Sunday with more than a few controversies. But at 4-2 on the season, the sky is hardly falling, and Stefanski is not going to throw arguably his two most important offensive players under the bus. 

    Related

      Browns Offense Shut Down by Steelers

      Browns Offense Shut Down by Steelers
      Cleveland Browns logo
      Cleveland Browns

      Browns Offense Shut Down by Steelers

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Browns Pull Baker Mayfield

      Case Keenum takes over for Cleveland down 31-7 after Baker’s tough day (10/18, 2 INTs)

      Browns Pull Baker Mayfield
      Cleveland Browns logo
      Cleveland Browns

      Browns Pull Baker Mayfield

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Dalton Has $4M in Incentives

      Andy has playing time and postseason incentives that could earn him $4M if he leads Cowboys to Super Bowl (NFL Network)

      Dalton Has $4M in Incentives
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Dalton Has $4M in Incentives

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Browns D Blitzing Far Less but Getting Far More QB Pressure

      Browns D Blitzing Far Less but Getting Far More QB Pressure
      Cleveland Browns logo
      Cleveland Browns

      Browns D Blitzing Far Less but Getting Far More QB Pressure

      Jeff Risdon
      via Browns Wire