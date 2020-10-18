Odell Beckham Jr. Throwing Helmet Was 'Normal Frustration,' Says Browns HC

Don Wright/Associated Press

Odell Beckham Jr. could be seen visibly upset with his teammates and at one point throwing his helmet and removing his cleats during the Cleveland Browns' 38-7 loss to their divisional rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

After the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski called it "normal frustration when you come out and get beat like that," per Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

Fellow wideout Jarvis Landry also defended Beckham:

Beckham has been demonstrative on the sidelines in the past, from arguing with coaches and teammates to a series of run-ins with kicking nets, so any perceived outbursts will garner more media attention than they might regarding other players.

In this case, however, it sounds as though his coaches and teammates weren't too bothered.

There were bigger issues after Sunday's blowout loss. The defense played poorly, for one, and Baker Mayfield threw two interceptions and was benched in favor of Case Keenum. Mayfield did come into the game fighting through a chest injury, and Stefanski told reporters after the game that he would remain the starter so long as he was healthy in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"I didn't want to see him get hit one more time," Stefanski said of pulling Mayfield.

"Baker will start as long as he's healthy, and I think he will be," he added.

So the Browns could have come out of Sunday with more than a few controversies. But at 4-2 on the season, the sky is hardly falling, and Stefanski is not going to throw arguably his two most important offensive players under the bus.