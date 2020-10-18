    Amway College Football Poll 2020: Week 8 Rankings Unveiled for Top 25 Teams

    Tyler Conway
Featured Columnist
October 18, 2020

    FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Alabama coach Nick Saban leads his team to the field before an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Columbia, Mo. Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19, four days before the Southeastern Conference's biggest regular-season showdown. The second-ranked Crimson Tide is set to face No. 3 Georgia on Saturday, and may be without their iconic 68-year-old coach. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson, File)
    L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

    Georgia got blown out in its trip to Alabama, but that didn't do much to affect the Bulldogs' standing in the Top 25.

    Kirby Smart's team dropped just one spot to No. 4 after a 41-24 loss, trailing No. 1 Clemson, No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Notre Dame. Ohio State, which makes its season debut next week, rounds out the top five.

    Here is a look at the entire rankings:

    1. Clemson

    2. Alabama

    3. Notre Dame

    4. Georgia

    5. Ohio State

    6. Oklahoma State

    7. Penn State

    8. Florida

    9. Texas A&M

    10. Cincinnati

    T11. Miami

    T11. BYU

    13. North Carolina

    14. Wisconsin

    15. Oregon

    16. SMU

    17. Michigan

    18. Iowa State

    19. Kansas State

    20. Virginia Tech

    21. Minnesota

    22. NC State

    23. USC

    24. Coastal Carolina

    25. Marshall

    Despite the strong win over a fellow Top Five team, Alabama didn't make much headway in closing the gap with Clemson, which earned a 73-7 win over Georgia Tech. 

    The Tide did overcome a frustrating first half on both sides of the ball to dominate in the second half, outscoring Georgia 21-0 after the break. Alabama picked off Stetson Bennett three times, while Mac Jones threw for 417 yards and four touchdowns. 

    "Well, this was an obvious great win against a very, very good football team," Alabama coach Nick Saban told reporters. "I was really proud of the way our guys fought in the game. I kind of knew it was going to be sort of a 15-round fight, probably wouldn't be winning the fight until a later round and you know we got behind early in the game and the players kept playing the game and kept fighting."

    Overall, it was a relatively quiet week elsewhere, with a few notable exceptions.

    North Carolina's dream of a playoff bid likely ended Saturday in a 31-28 loss to Florida State. The Heels, who were ranked No. 6 coming into the weekend, were outscored 31-7 by halftime and couldn't mount a comeback against a scuffling Florida State team. Their potential game-tying drive stalled at Seminoles' 41-yard line.

    Mack Brown and Co. dropped seven spots to No. 13.

    Auburn went from No. 14 all the way out of the Top 25 after a 30-22 road loss to South Carolina. The Gamecocks picked off Bo Nix three times, helping them overcome a 481-297 total yardage disparity. 

    "I think the big thing is our guys fought. ... Our guys didn't give up, so we're taking that as a big-time positive and, you know, just one play away from having a chance to go for two and tie the game. I was proud of the way our guys fought," Auburn coach Gus Malzahn told reporters.

    Tennessee and UL Lafayette also dropped out of the rankings after being upset by unranked opponents. NC State, Coastal Carolina and Marshall ascended into the Top 25.

