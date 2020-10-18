    AP College Football Poll 2020: Week 8 Rankings Unveiled for Top 25 Teams

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 18, 2020
    Alerted 47m ago in the B/R App

    FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against LSU during the second half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, in New Orleans. Lawrence is on a streak of 314 pass attempts without an interception, a run dating back to last Oct. 19 when he was picked off twice at Louisville in Clemson's 45-10 victory. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
    Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

    Losses for two Top Five teams led to significant movement in the latest Associated Press poll

    Alabama outlasted Georgia in a battle of Top Three teams, while North Carolina suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of Florida State. Clemson was the only top team that didn't have a scare with a blowout victory over Georgia Tech.

    Voters were left with significant question marks beyond the top two, especially with the Big Ten and Pac-12 still yet to begin their seasons.

    Here is a look at the Top 25 going into Week 8.

          

    AP Poll

    1. Clemson

    2. Alabama

    3. Notre Dame

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    4. Georgia

    5. Ohio State

    6. Oklahoma State

    7. Texas A&M

    8. Penn State

    9. Cincinnati

    10. Florida

    11. Miami (Florida)

    12. BYU

    13. Oregon

    14. North Carolina

    15. Wisconsin

    16. SMU

    17. Iowa State

    18. Michigan

    19. Virginia Tech

    20. Kansas State

    21. Minnesota

    22. Marshall

    23. North Carolina State

    24. USC

    25. Coastal Carolina

           

    Perhaps the most anticipated game on the 2020 schedule took place Saturday as Alabama hosted Georgia. Although some thought this could be the year for the Bulldogs to come away with a win, it was the Crimson Tide who ended up with the 41-24 victory.

    Alabama's defense had been inconsistent this year, but the offense proved it was elite with 564 yards from scrimmage. The passing game was especially impressive with top receivers Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle having big games:

    After Georgia built a 24-17 lead, Alabama closed with 24 unanswered points, including a 21-0 mark in the second half. Stetson Bennett especially struggled late with three interceptions as Georgia dropped from No. 3 in the rankings to No. 4.

    Alabama stays at No. 2 but has already passed what could be its toughest test of the regular season.

    Clemson remains No. 1 overall after a 73-7 win over Georgia Tech, led by five passing touchdowns from Trevor Lawrence.

    "It's the highest level of football I've seen out of him, but it's what I think he expects and what everybody in our building expects out of him," Tigers offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said of the quarterback, per Andrea Adelson of ESPN.

    North Carolina had also looked like an elite team through the first few weeks, although that came to an end Saturday after Florida State handed the ACC rival a 31-28 loss.

    Sam Howell had 374 passing yards and three touchdowns for the Tar Heels, but they couldn't stop the Seminoles rushing attack with 241 yards and two touchdowns as a team. North Carolina dropped to No. 14 in the latest rankings.

    Notre Dame avoided upset, though the 12-7 win over Louisville certainly wasn't pretty. The No. 3 Fighting Irish will have to be more efficient going forward in order to stay high in the rankings, beginning this week at Pittsburgh.

    Week 8 could feature even more drama as the Big Ten begins its season after delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic. No. 5 Ohio State will open Saturday against Nebraska while trying to prove it is a legitimate contender for the College Football Playoff.

    Related

      B/R’s CFB Top 25 After Week 7

      Our writers rank the top teams in college football after this weekend's action 🔢

      B/R’s CFB Top 25 After Week 7
      College Football logo
      College Football

      B/R’s CFB Top 25 After Week 7

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report

      Purdue HC Has COVID

      Team’s football coach Jeff Brohm tested positive today and is isolating at home

      Purdue HC Has COVID
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Purdue HC Has COVID

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Projecting College Football Playoff Field After Week 7

      Taking a way-too-early look at teams who look destined for CFB playoffs 🔮

      Projecting College Football Playoff Field After Week 7
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Projecting College Football Playoff Field After Week 7

      Jake Rill
      via Bleacher Report

      Amway Poll: Week 8 Rankings Unveiled

      Amway Poll: Week 8 Rankings Unveiled
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Amway Poll: Week 8 Rankings Unveiled

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report