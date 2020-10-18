NLCS Bracket 2020: TV Schedule, Live Stream Coverage for Final Game

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Rays are in the World Series, but there is one more game in the National League Championship Series to determine the other representative.

Los Angeles Dodgers have won the last two games against the Atlanta Braves to overcome a 3-1 deficit and force a Game 7. They will try to keep their momentum Sunday with one more win to clinch the series, although the Braves have showed throughout this postseason they won't go down without a fight.

Rookie Ian Anderson will get the start for the Braves, while the Dodgers could get creative to make it through the nine innings. Here is what you need to know about the upcoming winner-take-all game.

Game 7 Info

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

When: Sunday, Oct. 18 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Watch: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Odds: Dodgers -139, Braves +118 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Playoff Bracket: MLB.com

Preview

Most elimination games quickly become "all hands on deck" with the pitching staff as teams don't want to leave their best players on the sidelines. The Dodgers could take that to an extreme level Sunday.

"We are still talking through it," manager Dave Roberts said of his Game 7 starter after Saturday's win, per Jeff Passan of ESPN. "We got some good names available. But in terms of how we sort of deploy these guys, we haven't figured it out yet."

It really doesn't matter who officially "starts" because we will likely see a lot of players on the mound, including Tony Gonsolin, Brusdar Graterol, Julio Urias and even Clayton Kershaw. Whoever can get outs will be utilized to try to keep the Braves offense in check.



From the other perspective, the Braves will likely count on a lot of innings out of Anderson, who was excellent in Game 2 with four shutout innings.

Although he is just 22 years old, he has pitched at a high level so far this postseason:

Anderson has made three starts in the playoffs, allowing zero runs in 15.2 innings with 22 strikeouts and just six total hits allowed. Even with limited experience—just six regular-season starts in his career—Atlanta has to be confident with the youngster on the mound.

Of course, the offenses will also be on display after ranking first and second in the majors in runs scored this season.

Corey Seager has been red hot for the Dodgers with five home runs in six games, but we haven't even seen guys like Mookie Betts or Cody Bellinger play to their ability. The same could be said about Braves star Ronald Acuna, who has been held to just a .190 average in this series.

The superstars on each team will need to step up in order to keep the title hopes alive for each side.

This game might come down to one or two key at-bats, and the side that comes through will be the one celebrating at the end of the night.