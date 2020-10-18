NFL Rumors: Lions' Matt Patricia Must Win vs. Jaguars to Avoid Being Fired

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Matt Patricia could be coaching to keep his job Sunday when the Detroit Lions take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, a loss to the 1-4 Jaguars following a bye week would represent the last straw for Lions ownership and result in Patricia being fired.

"This feels like do or die," one Lions source said.

Detroit is 1-3 to begin 2020 and Patricia has a 10-25-1 overall record across three seasons.

This year's struggles have been even more frustrating considering the team has held a double-digit lead in all three of the losses.

Detroit gave Patricia another chance after ending last season with nine straight losses, but there hasn't been any more success so far in 2020.

The coach tried to defend himself after the Week 4 loss to the New Orleans Saints by saying it was a long rebuilding effort within the organization.

"When I came to Detroit, there was a lot of work to do," Patricia said, per Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit. "That's what we're trying to do."

Jim Caldwell had three winning seasons in four years before being fired in 2017, going 9-7 in his final year. Per La Canfora, Caldwell becoming a candidate for new openings has put even more pressure on the current administration.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons have also already fired their head coaches, putting the Lions behind in the search for a coach.

Patricia could be next to go if things don't turn around in a hurry.

The Jaguars enter Week 6 on a four-game losing streak, with the Lions listed as a three-point favorite, per DraftKings.