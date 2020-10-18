    Dak Prescott Contract Rumors: Jerry Jones 'Prepared' to Franchise-Tag Cowboys QB

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 18, 2020

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) pump fakes as he looks to throw a pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

    The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly prepared to use the franchise tag on Dak Prescott despite his season-ending ankle injury.

    Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is committed to Prescott as his quarterback of the future and would use the tag, if necessary, to give the two sides more time to negotiate a long-term deal.

    Prescott would make around $38 million in 2021 if he is franchised again. A long-term contract extension would likely top that number on a yearly basis but be structured to give the Cowboys more immediate salary-cap room.

    Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in last week's win over the New York Giants, which will keep him out the remainder of the season. He underwent successful surgery but has a complicated recovery process ahead of him.

    The Cowboys will have an extended look at how their offense looks without Prescott with Andy Dalton under center the rest of 2020. Dalton spent nine seasons as the Bengals' starting quarterback but never came close to having this level of talent surrounding him.

    It's at least theoretically possible a Pro Bowl-level performance from Dalton leads to the Cowboys changing their course at quarterback. Dallas could use the tag on Prescott for the express purpose of trading him and fortifying the roster elsewhere, particularly on defense.

    That seems like an unlikely scenario at the moment, but far stranger things have happened. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Cowboys, Cardinals Injury Reports for Week 6, 2020

      Cowboys, Cardinals Injury Reports for Week 6, 2020
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      Cowboys, Cardinals Injury Reports for Week 6, 2020

      Jess Haynie
      via Inside The Star

      Dalton Has $4M in Incentives

      Andy has playing time and postseason incentives that could earn him $4M if he leads Cowboys to Super Bowl (NFL Network)

      Dalton Has $4M in Incentives
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Dalton Has $4M in Incentives

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Cardinals Wide Receiver Group a Matchup Nightmare for Cowboys D

      Cardinals Wide Receiver Group a Matchup Nightmare for Cowboys D
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      Cardinals Wide Receiver Group a Matchup Nightmare for Cowboys D

      John Williams
      via Inside The Star

      Report: Jones 'Prepared' to Franchise-Tag Dak

      Report: Jones 'Prepared' to Franchise-Tag Dak
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      Report: Jones 'Prepared' to Franchise-Tag Dak

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report